Anchor Legal Group Welcomes Michael O. Jenkins, Jr., Esq. as Counsel

Anchor Legal Group is pleased to announce that Michael O. Jenkins, Jr., Esq. has joined the firm as Counsel. Michael brings a wealth of experience in personal injury law, along with a proven track record advocating for clients in both public service and private sector roles.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael's practice centers on personal injury, where he is committed to achieving the best outcomes for his clients. Before joining Anchor Legal Group, he handled a wide range of criminal and civil cases, serving the Commonwealth of Virginia as a criminal defense attorney with the Indigent Defense Commission and as an assistant in the Office of the Attorney General.

He also brings extensive experience from the private sector. Michael held management and compliance positions at one of the nation's top 10 mortgage lenders. Later, he served as counsel and compliance officer for several mortgage companies across the Mid-Atlantic. In this role, he successfully guided his team through more than 30 state audits.

A lifelong resident of Virginia Beach, Michael earned his undergraduate degree from Old Dominion University and his J.D. from Regent University School of Law. He and his wife, Charlotte, are raising their two children locally. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, cooking family meals, and serving his church community.

Michael is admitted to practice in Virginia and is ready to provide dedicated and compassionate personal injury representation throughout the region.

Anchor Legal Group is a multi-practice law firm offering compassionate guidance in complex legal matters. Call 757-LAW-0000 or visit www.anchorlegalgroup.com to schedule a consultation. The firm is located in Virginia Beach and serves the surrounding areas.

