Anchor Roofing Completes Large-Scale Commercial Roof Replacement Project at Applewood Plaza II Strip Mall in Omaha, Nebraska

The Applewood Plaza II property had been facing roofing issues for years, with leaks persistently plaguing the property despite multiple attempts to patch and coat the existing roof. Frustrated with the lack of a lasting solution, the property owner reached out to Anchor Roofing for assistance.

Upon inspection, Anchor Roofing's commercial roofing team identified the source of the leaks and recommended a new TPO roof installation as the most cost-effective and durable solution. TPO, a lightweight and flexible material, offered several advantages for this project. It could be installed directly over the existing roofing system after proper surface preparation, reducing costs and installation time significantly. Additionally, TPO's inherent qualities, such as excellent water resistance, quick installation, and added insulation and cooling properties due to its white color, made it the ideal choice for the strip mall's roofing needs.

"The Applewood Plaza II project presented a unique set of challenges, but our team of skilled roofers was up to the task," said Mike Meyer, President of Anchor Roofing. "We collaborated closely with the client to ensure minimal disruption to the mall's operations during the installation process. The project was completed in just 5 days, and the result is a sound and leak-free roofing system that will protect the property for years to come."

During the installation process, the Anchor Roofing team diligently prepared the surface of the existing metal roofing system, creating a flat surface with flute fill for the new TPO roof membrane. Additionally, the team expertly removed 15 different penetration points from the roof, further enhancing the system's integrity and minimizing potential vulnerabilities to water and leaks.

Anchor Roofing takes great pride in its ability to deliver high-quality roofing solutions for commercial properties in the Omaha metro area. With a team of skilled roofers experienced in working with various roofing systems, the company often recommends TPO roofing for clients facing persistent leaks or other roofing issues, provided that the underlying structure remains structurally sound.

"We understand that a reliable roofing system is crucial for businesses, and we are committed to delivering exceptional results for our clients," added Meyer. "At Anchor Roofing, we are your experts for TPO roof installations, and we stand behind the durability and longevity of our work."

Anchor Roofing continues to lead the way in providing innovative and effective roofing solutions for commercial properties throughout the Omaha metro area. With their skilled team and a commitment to excellence, property owners can rely on Anchor Roofing to protect their investments for decades to come. Watch for more exciting announcements from the Anchor Roofing team in the coming months as they continue to serve the Omaha community.

