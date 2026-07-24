Anchored Counseling Company Marks 10-Year Anniversary as a Trusted Leader in Specialized Mental Healthcare Across Tennessee

Anchored Counseling Company celebrates 10 years of providing specialized, trauma-informed mental healthcare in Tennessee. The practice offers evidence-based therapy for a wide range of mental health concerns, including care from some of the best eating disorder therapists in Tennessee.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anchored Counseling Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary this August, which marks a decade of providing specialized, trauma-informed mental healthcare for individuals and families throughout Tennessee. Founded by Laura Deneen in 2016, the Brentwood-based practice has grown into a multidisciplinary team while continuing to operate under her leadership.

Today, the practice is recognized for providing care in anxiety, OCD, trauma and other mental health concerns. It's also a trusted choice for those searching for one of the top eating disorder treatment centers in Tennessee.

How Has Anchored Counseling Company Grown Over the Past Decade?

Every practice has a beginning, and for Anchored Counseling Company, it started with an empty schedule. When Deneen opened her private practice in 2016 under the name Laura Deneen Counseling, she didn't have a single client on her first day. Her then-boyfriend, now husband, Sean, took her to dinner to celebrate the milestone anyway. This small moment reflected a big belief that meaningful work usually starts before the results are visible.

That belief continued to influence the practice in the years that followed. Deneen hired her first associate therapist in 2019, and the practice was renamed Anchored Counseling Company in 2020 to demonstrate its growing team and broader vision. During the COVID-19 pandemic, client inquiries increased significantly, prompting further expansion.

Nearly a decade later, the practice has grown to include 12 therapists and a Director of Operations. It provides in-person counseling in Brentwood and virtual therapy for clients throughout Tennessee.

Deneen has shared that building the practice meant learning far more than clinical care. Transitioning from therapist to employer required developing leadership skills, building systems and workflows, embracing mentorship and continuing her own personal and professional growth. Those experiences helped create a practice focused on both excellent therapy and long-term sustainability.

What Makes Anchored Counseling Company Different?

Growth has never changed the practice's philosophy. From its earliest days, Anchored Counseling Company has focused on building genuine relationships with clients while delivering trauma-informed, evidence-based care. Its therapists take time to understand each person's experiences, values and goals before creating a personalized treatment plan.

For individuals seeking eating disorder counseling near Nashville, Tennessee, the practice also offers collaborative care. Therapists work closely with physicians, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and dietitians when appropriate to help clients receive well-rounded support throughout their healing journey. That commitment to thoughtful, relationship-centered care continues to guide the practice as it enters its second decade.

About Anchored Counseling Company

Founded in 2016 by Laura Deneen, Anchored Counseling Company is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based counseling practice serving individuals and families throughout the greater Nashville area and clients statewide through virtual therapy. It specializes in eating disorders, women's issues, anxiety, OCD, trauma and PTSD, body image concerns, children's therapy, and other mental health concerns.

Media Contact

Laura Deneen, Anchored Counseling Company, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://anchoredcounselingco.com/

SOURCE Anchored Counseling Company