AnchorONE MarketStyle Beach Umbrella System Launches on Kickstarter: A Game-Changing Beach System Built to Withstand 44 MPH Winds

"We wanted to eliminate everything people hate about beach umbrellas, from flimsy anchors to mid-day readjustments," said Derek Conlon, founder of Anchor Works. "AnchorONE is stable, simple, and future-proof." Post this

Patented AnchorONE Sand Anchor: Purpose-built to meet ASTM F3681-24 wind safety standards

Wind Resistance Up to 44 MPH: Field tested and independently certified

7-Foot Aerodynamic Canopy: Vented and UPF 50+ for premium sun protection

All-in-One Kit: Includes adjustable tray, sand spade, and a spacious duffel bag

Fast Setup: Goes from packed to planted in under 4 minutes

Comfort-Focused: Easy access height, no crouching, no deep digging

Built for Evolving Beach Safety Standards

In response to the CPSC's 2024 guidelines, public beaches are starting to ban non-compliant umbrellas due to wind hazards. The AnchorONE Marketstyle Beach Umbrella System is among the first systems to meet these safety standards, fully future-ready for 2025 enforcement.

Available Now on Kickstarter

AnchorONE is now available for preorder through Kickstarter, with backers receiving exclusive discounts, early access perks, and limited color options.

🔗 Campaign link: pr.go2.fund/anchorone

📦 Estimated Delivery: October 2025

Media Contact

Emily, Anchor Works, 1 7045606664, [email protected], https://shopanchorworks.com/

SOURCE Anchor Works