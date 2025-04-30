AnchorONE MarketStyle Beach Umbrella System Launches on Kickstarter: A Game-Changing Beach System Built to Withstand 44 MPH Winds

Tired of runaway umbrellas and awkward beach setups? Anchor Works, a family-owned beach gear brand, has launched its newest innovation, AnchorONE, on Kickstarter.
YONKERS, N.Y., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The all-in-one beach umbrella system is wind tunnel tested and patented to withstand gusts up to 44 MPH, meeting new 2025 Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) safety guidelines. This isn't just an umbrella. It's a complete beach system engineered for real-world conditions. Designed for families, coastal travelers, sun seekers, and anyone who's ever struggled to keep their shade in place. The system is easy to carry, easy to install, and makes beach days easier by staying put.
- Patented AnchorONE Sand Anchor: Purpose-built to meet ASTM F3681-24 wind safety standards
- Wind Resistance Up to 44 MPH: Field tested and independently certified
- 7-Foot Aerodynamic Canopy: Vented and UPF 50+ for premium sun protection
- All-in-One Kit: Includes adjustable tray, sand spade, and a spacious duffel bag
- Fast Setup: Goes from packed to planted in under 4 minutes
- Comfort-Focused: Easy access height, no crouching, no deep digging
Built for Evolving Beach Safety Standards
In response to the CPSC's 2024 guidelines, public beaches are starting to ban non-compliant umbrellas due to wind hazards. The AnchorONE Marketstyle Beach Umbrella System is among the first systems to meet these safety standards, fully future-ready for 2025 enforcement.
Available Now on Kickstarter
AnchorONE is now available for preorder through Kickstarter, with backers receiving exclusive discounts, early access perks, and limited color options.
🔗 Campaign link: pr.go2.fund/anchorone
📦 Estimated Delivery: October 2025
Media Contact
Emily, Anchor Works, 1 7045606664, [email protected], https://shopanchorworks.com/
SOURCE Anchor Works
