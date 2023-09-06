ancora Software Collaborates with Shamrock Solutions to Bring Advanced Invoice Processing Capabilities to Businesses Across North America

"This partnership with ancora Software is a testament to our dedication to providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions," said Robert Albright, CEO, at Shamrock Solutions. Tweet this

ancora Software specializes in intelligent document processing, leveraging patented state-of-the-art AI and Machine Learning technologies to extract, classify, and manage crucial business data from various documents. Their solutions enable organizations to automate document-centric tasks, minimizing manual effort and achieving exceptional accuracy in data extraction.

"We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Shamrock Solutions, as it represents a significant stride towards our goal of making intelligent document processing accessible to a wider range of businesses," stated Nick Bova, VP of Sales and Marketing at ancora Software. "The combination of our invoice automation technology with Shamrock's expertise in business process integration and the presence of their Freedom platform will undoubtedly result in transformative solutions for businesses across North America."

Through this collaboration, ancora Software's AP automation platform will be marketed by Shamrock under the Shamrock Freedom brand. Shamrock's Freedom for AP will empower organizations to transform complex invoices into actionable data, improving decision-making processes and eliminating manual data entry.

"This partnership with ancora Software is a testament to our dedication to providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions," said Robert Albright, CEO, at Shamrock Solutions. "ancora's invoice processing technology enhances our Freedom brand, further enabling us to assist our clients in streamlining their document-driven processes and attaining even greater operational efficiency."

The partnership between ancora Software and Shamrock Solutions underscores a commitment to innovation and customer success. Together, the two companies will empower organizations across North America to optimize their processes, decrease costs, and achieve superior business outcomes.

About ancora Software

ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Document Processing solutions, including Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture. ancora Software's patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help organizations eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, and manual filing. Organizations using ancora achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over their mission-critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and in the United Kingdom.

For more on ancora Software, Inc. visit http://www.ancorasoftware.com

About Shamrock Solutions

Since 2009 Shamrock Solutions is committed to providing process excellence to higher education institutions. With the launch of Freedom, their innovative transcript processing software, the company is dedicated to streamlining the admissions process for universities and colleges. Freedom uses advanced OCR technology to automatically extract data from transcripts, reducing the burden of manual data entry and allowing admissions departments to focus on making timely and informed decisions about student applications. With a focus on customization and intelligent capabilities that improve over time, Shamrock Solutions is the go-to partner for higher education institutions looking to optimize their admissions processes.

For more information on Shamrock Solutions LLC visit https://www.shamrocksolutionsllc.com/

Media Contact

Nick Bova, ancora Software, Inc., 614-496-6688, [email protected], https://ancorasoftware.com/

SOURCE ancora Software, Inc.