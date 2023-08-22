ancora Software, Inc. Achieves Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Audit for Its Intelligent Document Processing Solutions

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit," said Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software, Inc. "This milestone underscores our relentless dedication to upholding the highest standards of security and compliance." Tweet this

The successful completion of the AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 audit highlights ancora's ongoing efforts to prioritize the security and privacy of customer data. This achievement provides clients with the assurance that ancora's systems are developed and maintained with the utmost focus on data protection and regulatory compliance. It reflects the company's continued commitment to empowering businesses with efficient document processing workflows without compromising on security.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit," said Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software, Inc. "This milestone underscores our relentless dedication to upholding the highest standards of security and compliance. Our clients can rely on us to provide them with Intelligent Document Processing solutions that not only enhance their operational efficiency but also safeguard their sensitive information."

The AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a significant achievement for ancora Software, Inc. and solidifies its position as a trusted leader in the field of Intelligent Document Processing. With this milestone, the company remains committed to its mission of offering state-of-the-art solutions that empower organizations to extract insights from documents while adhering to the most stringent security and compliance standards.

ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Document Processing solutions, including Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture. ancora Software's patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help organizations eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, and manual filing. Organizations using ancora achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over their mission-critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and in the United Kingdom.

