ancora Software, Inc. Unveils ancora Version 9.3: A Quantum Leap in Document Capture and Classification

1. Document Classification and Separation: ancora version 9.3 introduces an innovative approach to document classification and separation, eliminating the need for creating complex classification models. With this feature, users can automatically classify and separate documents without extensive setup, saving valuable time and resources.

2. DFD Designer Improvements: ancora version 9.3's DFD (Document Form Definition) designer has undergone substantial enhancements, dramatically reducing implementation times for document processing workflows. This empowers organizations to streamline their processes and increase operational efficiency.

3. Enhanced Machine Learning: ancora has fine-tuned the machine learning process in version 9.3 to maximize automation rates and improve capture accuracy. This translates to more precise data extraction and reduced manual intervention, resulting in faster, more reliable results.

4. Improved Operator Experience for Data Verification: ancora version 9.3 prioritizes the operator experience in data verification, making it more intuitive and efficient. These improvements enhance productivity and ensure smoother collaboration between software and human operators.

5. Asian Language Support: ancora version 9.3 is breaking down language barriers by adding support for a range of Asian languages, including Chinese (both simplified and traditional), Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese. This expanded language support facilitates global document processing and data extraction.

In addition to these groundbreaking features, ancora version 9.3 includes dozens of other enhancements and optimizations, further solidifying its position as a market leader in intelligent document processing.

"Our team is thrilled to introduce ancora version 9.3 to the world. We've listened to our customers' feedback and have developed this version to meet their evolving needs," said Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software. "These new features were met with an enthusiastic response from early beta-testing customers. With the latest advancements in document classification, improved DFD designer, enhanced machine learning capabilities, and support for Asian languages, ancora version 9.3 sets a new standard for document capture and processing solutions."

ancora version 9.3 is poised to empower businesses across industries to streamline their operations, reduce manual tasks, and improve data accuracy, ultimately driving growth and efficiency.

