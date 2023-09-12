Andalusia Whiskey Co. Release Raises Money for Maui Wildfire Victims!

"After completing the brew and whiskey aging over three years ago, we've been waiting for the right moment to release it. After the devastating fires, in Lahaina the time was right to release the whiskey and have it benefit victims of the wildfire." Said Ty Phelps, Co-Found of Andalusia Whiskey Co. Tweet this

The whiskey was aged in a new, charred oak 53 gallon barrel for three and a half years. Bottled at 100 proof with notes of malt, chocolate milkshake, Tootsie Rolls, vanilla, and caramel.

Bottles are $80.00 and available at the distillery located at 6462 N US Hwy 281, Blanco, Texas 78606. Whiskey cannot be shipped. Also, you are allowed to pick up four bottles(750 ml bottles) per person per 30 days.

Sip us some delicious whiskey while helping us raise money ($50 for every bottle sold) for the Maui Wildfire Relief efforts.

Follow Andalusia Whiskey Co. on Facebook for updates on tours, tasting room hours, and special releases. You can find Andalusia's award-winning single malts Stryker, Revenant Oak, and their Triple Distilled whiskey at liquor stores throughout Texas.

About Andalusia Whiskey Co.

Andalusia Whiskey Co. produces hand-crafted, grain to glass malt whiskies deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. The distillery offers tours, tastings, and cocktails in their beautiful tasting room. Visitors to the Texas Hill Country are encouraged to sign up for a distillery tour and come by for a visit. For more information, visit their website www.andalusiawhiskey.com.

