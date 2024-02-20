Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort Debuts Refresh Timed to 10th Anniversary

Enhancements to the beachfront Wailea resort include upgrades to the guest rooms, suites, and common areas, alongside elevated guest amenities

WAILEA, Hawaii, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, the luxurious beachfront property situated on Maui's premier southwestern coastline along Mōkapu Beach, today announces the completion of its enhanced room product. Marking the resort's 10th anniversary, the refresh establishes a new decade for the property and includes a tasteful redesign of key components within the resort's 320 guest rooms, including 35 suites.

"For more than a decade, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort has offered a tranquil retreat for guests looking to immerse themselves in the property's breathtaking surroundings and rich cultural offerings," said Dena Roady, General Manager of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. "These curated room enhancements draw inspiration from the property's unique location, allowing us to further elevate the guest experience with personalized service and thoughtful touchpoints."

The already modern and spacious guestrooms and suites at Andaz Maui have undergone a thoughtful renovation, aiming to elevate the guest experience synonymous with Andaz Maui's renowned service. The refreshed accommodations boast a redesigned living area, featuring new furniture and updated lighting to maximize comfort and functionality of the space, creating a contemporary yet cozy ambiance that reflects the island's natural beauty. Notable upgrades in the bedrooms include new mattresses, headboards, and TVs, complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows and a private lanai offering breathtaking island views. The bathrooms have been revamped with new vanities, ensuring ample countertop and storage space, along with sleek glass shower doors.

"As we step into this new decade, we are opening our doors wider than ever, inviting guests to experience the unique charm of Maui at a resort that is not only the Andaz brand's flagship property in a resort destination but also an embodiment of the island's aloha spirit," said Sean Quigley, Director of Commercial Strategy. "Our commitment to providing a unique and authentic Maui experience remains at the heart of our operations."

In addition to the guest rooms and suites, The Villas at Andaz Maui provide an ideal retreat for multigenerational families or large groups traveling together. The 'Ilikai Villas, the newest accommodations which unveiled in summer of 2021, are a collection of 19 three-bedroom, residential-style accommodations. Designed by Honolulu-based design firm WCIT Architecture, each 1,900-square-foot villa draws inspiration from the island's natural setting and is equipped with a gourmet Bosch kitchen, variety of bedding options and private lanai with a Viking grill and ocean or garden views. The ground-level villas include a private plunge pool and expansive lawn space, while the penthouse villa offers 3,750 square feet of indoor/outdoor living space and a glass bottom cantilevered pool. Notably, guests staying in any of the 30 villas at Andaz Maui enjoy direct access to the resort's VIP concierge team, who are on hand to tailor and enhance their experience.

Located on 15 acres of beachfront property, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort includes three cascading outdoor infinity pools with unobstructed ocean views and an adults-only pool situated near the full-service 'Āwili spa and salon offering a unique apothecary excursion and customizable treatments. The resort offers an array of cultural activities and recreational pursuits from coconut leaf weaving and outrigger canoeing to ukulele and hula lessons. Among the cultural offerings, the weekly "Blend and Balance" class showcases the nutritional value of traditional Hawaiian fruits including banana, coconut, and taro. On-site dining options include six distinct culinary offerings such as the signature restaurant Ka'ana Kitchen featuring the exclusive, six-course Chef's Table Experience; Morimoto Maui by acclaimed Chef Masaharu Morimoto; casual lounge/bar concepts including Lehau Lounge, Bumbye Beach Bar and Mokapu Market; and the destination's most authentic lu'au, The Feast at Mōkapu.

To celebrate a decade of luxury, warmth and Aloha spirit, secure a reservation from now until February 29, 2024, and receive 10% off rooms and suites, a $100 daily resort credit and 10% off the resort fee for stays between now and September 2, 2024. Use special offer code ANNI.

In response to the recent wildfires impacting the beloved Maui community, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is actively involved in community relief efforts, supporting organizations such as World Central Kitchen and American Red Cross and collecting essential items on behalf of the Maui Strong Fund.

For more information or to book a reservation at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, please call (808) 243-4739 or visit www.andazmaui.com.

Situated on Maui's premier southwestern coastline along Mōkapu Beach, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is a 15-acre beachfront property featuring 320 guestrooms including 35 suites and 30 contemporary, residential style villas; three cascading outdoor infinity pools; a 14,000-square-foot full-service spa and salon with a private adults-only pool, retail and 24-hour fitness facility; more than 13,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space and over 52,000 square feet of outdoor event space; and two highly acclaimed full-service restaurants including Ka'ana Kitchen helmed by Executive Chef Ritchard Cariaga and Morimoto Maui by acclaimed Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Designed by world-renowned architects, Rockwell Group, the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort captures the spirit of today's Hawaii and is a certified LEED Silver resort.

