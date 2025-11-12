Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort Debuts Reimagined Makai Ocean Front and Hema Ocean View Villas

Redefining coastal luxury, multi-bedroom villas combine Hawaiian artistry and cultural storytelling with modern comforts, delivering an authentic Wailea experience steps from Mōkapu Beach

WAILEA, Hawaii, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, the luxurious 15-acre beachfront property situated on Maui's premier southwestern coastline along Mōkapu Beach, proudly announces the completion of its newly reimagined Makai and Hema Villas. Designed by hospitality design firm HBA San Francisco, the transformation includes 10 Makai Ocean Front Villas and Hema Ocean View Villas. Drawing inspiration from the Hawaiian goddess Lea and embodying the tranquil rhythm of the ocean and the vibrant energy of Wailea, the refreshed villas provide serene, contemporary sanctuaries that honor Hawai'i's enduring beauty and cultural heritage.

"These newly redesigned villas are a true reflection of Maui's spirit—thoughtful, rejuvenating, and deeply connected to place," says Andaz Maui at Wailea General Manager Richard Elliott. "Every detail, from the commissioned artworks and custom furnishing down to the materials used for each bit of décor, has been intentionally chosen to honor Hawaiian culture. These villas tell a story, one of Maui's natural beauty, artistry, and history. Our goal is for guests to feel fully embraced by the traditions of Wailea in these new luxury villas, and in partnership with HBA, we are extremely proud to bring this narrative to life."

The renovated Makai Ocean Front and Hema Ocean View Villas embody two distinct yet complementary expressions of elevated coastal luxury, thoughtfully inspired by the landscapes just beyond the windows. Makai Villas pay homage to the sea and the island's rich tradition of Hawaiian fishermen and craftsmen, with refined materials and subtle motifs that echo this timeless connection to the ocean. In contrast, Hema Villas celebrate Hawai'i's agricultural heritage, drawing from the island's lush flora, farming traditions, and deep-rooted relationship with the land. Together, these spaces create a harmonious balance between culture and contemporary design.

Natural elements are thoughtfully woven throughout the villa design, from custom headboards inspired by the Hawaiian Iʻe Kūkū, a traditional kapa beater carved from native wood, to intricate wood carvings reminiscent of traditional canoe craftsmanship, complemented by teak wood, honed stone and woven fibers.

Artwork commissioned from local Hawaiian artisans further weaves cultural storytelling into the Andaz Maui villa experience. The collection includes barkcloth (kapa) paintings by Native Hawaiian interdisciplinary artist Lehuauakea; woodcut prints by Steven Kean, reflecting his time surfing the island's waves; ceramic sculptures by Jisoo Boogs that capture the organic textures of Hawai'i's marine environment; and Shades of Waimea, an entryway piece by Susan Mori inspired by the iron-rich hues of her hometown landscape in Waimea.

"We sought to honor Hawai'i's layered traditions through design elements that feel both subtle and soulful, creating a dialogue between past and present," says HBA San Francisco Senior Project Designer Alecia Enriquez-Boyd. "The legend of Lea informed our rhythm and palette, while the interplay of sea and land guided our tone."

Ranging from two- to four-bedrooms, each residential-style villa has been carefully re-envisioned to enhance both form and function. Designed with gathering in mind, living areas feature expanded sectional seating and dual chaise lounges, positioned to frame sweeping views of the surrounding landscape and ocean. The open kitchen and dining area offer generous space for entertaining, anchored by a large dining table adjacent to the central island.

In addition to the Makai and Hema Villas, Andaz Maui is home to the 'Ilikai Villas, a collection of 19 three-bedroom accommodations. The spacious 'Ilikai Villas also offer the ability to connect in groups of two to five, with five villas comprising an entire floor, creating expansive layouts ideal for the entire ʻohana. All Villa guests have access to the resort's VIP concierge team to personalize and elevate every aspect of their stay.

With these enhancements, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort continues to embody the spirit of aloha through a serene coastal retreat that seamlessly blends contemporary luxury, cultural authenticity, and the timeless allure of the Hawaiian Islands.

Additional amenities at Andaz Maui include signature restaurant Ka'ana Kitchen, home to the exclusive, six-course Chef's Table Experience; Morimoto Maui by acclaimed Chef Masaharu Morimoto; several casual lounge and bar concepts, including Lehau Lounge and Mokapu Market; and The Feast at Mokapu, the destination's most authentic lu'au. The resort also features three cascading outdoor infinity pools with unobstructed ocean views and an adults-only pool situated near the full-service 'Āwili Spa and Salon offering customizable treatments. An array of immersive cultural activities and recreational pursuits are available daily, from coconut leaf weaving and outrigger canoeing to ukulele and hula lessons.

To learn more about Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, please visit the resort's website and follow along on Instagram at @andazmaui.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, 1 8182573529, [email protected], https://www.hyatt.com/andaz/oggaw-andaz-maui-at-wailea-resort

SOURCE Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort