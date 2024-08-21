Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort Welcomes New Manager General Manager Richard Elliott

"I am honored and excited to rejoin the Andaz Maui 'ohana and build on the already renowned guest experience at the resort," said Elliott. Post this

Elliott previously served as the General Manager at Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach and subsequently as the General Manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts. His tenure was distinguished by numerous achievements and accolades, underscoring his strategic vision and operational expertise. Over his 27-year career with Hyatt, Elliott has held various roles across the brand's portfolio of properties, spanning Hyatt Regency Chicago, Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort, Spa & Casino, and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. He holds an MBA from Capella University and a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from Chicago State University. From 2015 to 2018, Elliott served as the Andaz Maui's Director of Operations. His appointment heralds a new era for the resort, where his dedication to Hyatt's values of care and service excellence will further enhance the resort's famed guest experience.

Elliott's connection to Maui is deeply rooted. His passion for the local community has been evident through his efforts in establishing Andaz Maui's partnership with Pu'u Kukui Watershed, aimed at preserving the fresh water that is provided to a majority of the island. He also played a pivotal role in launching the resort's signature lūʻau experience, The Feast at Mōkapu, which has become a hallmark of authentic Hawaiian culture for guests. Further exemplifying his connection with the community, he previously served as an organizer for the Maui Charity Walk, participated in conservation efforts at Legacy Forest on Oahu and sat on the board of the Waikiki Business Development District. While at the Hyatt Centric Waikiki, he established the collaboration with local artist Jack Soren as part of the Hyatt Loves Local program which highlights the hotel's dedication to supporting local artists and the community. Aiding future generations of hospitality experts, Elliott also served as a Na Kukui Generational Mentor for the University of Hawaii's School of Travel Industry Management.

"I am honored and excited to rejoin the Andaz Maui 'ohana and build on the already renowned guest experience at the resort," said Elliott. "Having an intimate knowledge of the resort and Andaz brand, I look forward to working with our dedicated team to further craft authentic experiences for our guests, blending the unique spirit of Maui with the exceptional service standards of Andaz. Together, we will continue to elevate the resort to new heights."

Currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Andaz Maui at Wailea resort recently unveiled the completion of its renovation featuring a tasteful redesign of key components within the resort's 320 guest rooms, including 35 suites. The refresh complements the resort's renowned guest experience, which includes three cascading outdoor infinity pools with unobstructed ocean views and an adults-only pool situated near the full-service 'Āwili Spa and Salon where guests can experience unique bespoke treatments. The resort offers an array of cultural activities and recreational pursuits from coconut leaf weaving and outrigger canoeing to ukulele and hula lessons. Among the cultural offerings, the weekly "Blend and Balance" class showcases the nutritional value of traditional Hawaiian fruits including banana, coconut, and taro. On-site dining options include six distinct culinary offerings such as the signature restaurant Ka'ana Kitchen featuring the exclusive, six-course Chef's Table Experience; Morimoto Maui by acclaimed Chef Masaharu Morimoto; casual lounge/bar concepts including Lehau Lounge, Bumbye Beach Bar and Mokapu Market; and the destination's most authentic lu'au, The Feast at Mokapu.

For more information or to book a reservation at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, please call (808) 573-1234 or visit www.andazmaui.com.

ABOUT ANDAZ MAUI AT WAILEA RESORT

Situated on Maui's premier southwestern coastline along Mōkapu Beach, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is a 15-acre beachfront property featuring 320 recently enhanced guestrooms including 35 suites and 30 contemporary, residential style villas; three cascading outdoor infinity pools; a 14,000-square-foot full-service spa and salon with a private adults-only pool, retail and 24-hour fitness facility; more than 13,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space and over 52,000 square feet of outdoor event space; and two highly acclaimed full-service restaurants including Ka'ana Kitchen helmed by Executive Chef Ritchard Cariaga and Morimoto Maui by acclaimed Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Designed by world-renowned architects, Rockwell Group, the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort captures the spirit of today's Hawaii and is a certified LEED Silver resort.

