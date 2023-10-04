Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay Continues Strong Residential Sales Momentum Following Construction Announcement

"Andaz Turks & Caicos will mark a significant milestone for Hyatt as the first Andaz property and Andaz branded residences in the Caribbean," said Nina Garrison, Director, Global Brands and Residential Strategy. Tweet this

The property's residential sales remain incredibly strong, doubling since early August with 40% of total inventory sold and just over $50 million in sales to-date. Buyers are taking advantage of this rare investment opportunity in the booming Caribbean market with three penthouse listings now sold, including the project's crown jewel, an $8 million, four-bedroom corner unit.

"We have seen an increase in demand since starting construction this summer," said Robert Greenwood, Director and Partner of Regency, Christie's International Real Estate. "The new Andaz residences bring a rare opportunity to the area, which is already a top vacation destination. Now is a great time to be investing in Turks and Caicos and this project has a range of unit sizes and price points, giving many different buyers the opportunity to enter the market."

The resort's 73 residences are priced from $500,000, ranging from the 580-square-foot oceanfront studio to the 6,411-square-foot four-bedroom penthouse. The design-forward residences feature beachfront living juxtaposed by electric and modern interior design embracing the locale of Grace Bay.

The last available two-bedroom oceanfront penthouse, priced at $3.5M is an exceptional opportunity for buyers, offering a spacious rooftop terrace, sweeping views across turquoise water, butler service, and five-star amenities at owners' fingertips. The rooftop terrace is the highlight of this unique villa-in-the-sky with panoramic views from the plunge pool, sunning area, trellised dining and lounge area, and summer kitchen.

Owners will enjoy access to all services and amenities of the resort, including world-class dining options at three restaurants and bars, pickleball and tennis courts, an indoor/outdoor spa, yoga and fitness facilities, dedicated luxury concierge services and more. The resort will also feature a Kids' Club, which will be located near the main pool with custom programing focusing on learning and discovery of the island's natural attributes.

In collaboration with RAD Architecture and Modus Operandi, Andaz Residences Turks & Caicos will be inspired by the tranquil waters, golden tones, and stunning coral reefs for which Grace Bay Beach is known. The Caribbean's cultural legacy is a melting pot of African, European, and, occasionally, Asian influences, all of which will be incorporated into the design of the residences. The Spanish porcelain tile flooring tile will evoke the look of a unique cement style floor, and the high design accent wall coverings will provide a layer of color, texture, and bold patterns over a simple palette of natural materials and hues. Furnishings, art, and decorative objects throughout each residence will be locally sourced. For seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living, the homes will feature custom floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall hurricane-proof sliding glass doors and windows.

Each residence is integrated into the resort, offering the conveniences of turnkey hotel living. Owners have the option to put residences into a rental pool as part of the hotel's nightly rental inventory, with operations managed by Hyatt.

Easily accessible, Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay will be located just off Leeward Highway, a short 15-minute drive from Providenciales International Airport. Turks & Caicos is serviced by more than 20 domestic and international flights, making it a popular destination and investment for vacation homeowners.

For more information or residential sales inquiries, please visit www.andaztcresidences.com or +1 649 232 4119.

The term "Hyatt" is used for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Andaz Turks & Caicos:

Offering an unparalleled five-star experience with a 59-key resort and 73 residential units, the property features breathtaking views of the ocean from every unit. The thoughtfully designed master plan will offer guests and owners exceptional dining choices at four restaurants and bars, including an elevated venue with unobstructed panoramic views. Additional health and wellness amenities a state-of-the-art indoor fitness facility with an outdoor garden yoga studio and full service indoor/outdoor spa. Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay offers a full array of lifestyle options with dedicated luxury concierge services.

About Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand empowers self-expression and stimulates guests' curiosity through imaginative travel for a distinctively local experience. Through thoughtful, unscripted service tailored for travelers, Andaz hotels enable guests to go beyond the familiar to discover and define their personal essence while immersing themselves in the spirit of the eclectic culture around them. Currently, there are 28 Andaz hotels open: Andaz 5th Avenue in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Mexico City Condesa, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andaz Prague, Andaz Singapore, Andaz Bali, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, Andaz Shenzhen Bay, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, Andaz Seoul Gangnam, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Andaz Xiamen, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere, and Andaz Nanjing Hexi. For more information, please visit andaz.com. Follow @Andaz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #WhenInAndaz.

About Regency Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate is the world's premier luxury real estate brand and network, composed of market-leading independent brokerage firms in nearly 50 countries and territories. Through its invitation-only affiliate network and close relationship with Christie's world-renowned art and luxury business, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the high end of the residential property market.

Media Contact:

C&R Communications

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the issuer of this release, are inherently uncertain. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. Neither the issuer of this release nor any other entity associated with it or its subject matter undertakes any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If one or more forward-looking statements is updated, no inference should be drawn that any additional updates will be made with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Sarah Stewart, C&R PR, 1 8052081425, [email protected], candrpr.com/

SOURCE Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay