Anderson & Vreeland announces the expanded role of Tyler Thomas as National Sales Manager - U.S.

"Tyler's authentic and genuine leadership style, passion for promoting clients' success, and exceptional ability to unify the US-based sales team have earned him this promotion," stated Andy Gillis, General Manager of Anderson & Vreeland. "I am confident that under Tyler's leadership, the company will remain a next-generation business problem solver."

Before joining Provident, Thomas served as an Infantry Officer in the US Army. During this time, he earned invaluable experience serving as a Platoon Leader up to Executive Officer of a Headquarters Company, managing inventories worth over $70 million, and leading an organization with over 200 people. He went on to conduct multiple training operations with partnered nations' militaries, including in Gabon, Africa, and Thailand.

Thomas is a graduate of the University of Alabama where he received a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and was awarded The Daughters of The Founders and Patriots award for having the highest GPA in leadership and management. Currently, Tyler and his wife, Morgan, reside in Carrollton, Georgia, where they enjoy spending time with friends and family.

Anderson & Vreeland has established itself as a trusted name in the industry with a commitment to delivering exceptional flexographic products for over 60 years. For more information about the company and its range of products and services, please visit their website at http://www.andvre.com.

