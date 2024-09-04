Anderson & Vreeland Canada, ULC (AVC) Announces Partnership with Sandon Global, Elevating Industry Standards for Flexographic Printing

In our relentless pursuit of quality-focused, professional partners and products, Anderson Vreeland Canada is thrilled to have established a countrywide partnership to promote and support the expansion of Sandon anilox rolls across Canada. Post this

Sandon Global is recognized for manufacturing anilox rolls in-house, ensuring meticulous quality control for both narrow-web and wide-web applications. The company's cutting-edge anilox cell designs present unbeatable ink transfer and unrivalled print performance, resulting in extended anilox longevity, thereby minimizing waste and maximizing return on investment.

One of Sandon Global's key innovations is the patented GMX Anilox ® engraving, specifically designed to facilitate the efficient and consistent application of heavy coat weights of tactiles, adhesives, metallics, varnishes, special applications, and large ink deposits. This unique engraving design makes it the perfect cell for challenging coating applications.

Jake Roberts, Sales Director for Sandon Global, stated, "I am eagerly anticipating our partnership and am confident that we can make a significant impact on the Canadian market."

Aligned with shared values of precision, continuous improvement, service, and expertise, AVC takes pride in offering innovative solutions to the flexographic industry, in collaboration with partners who champion similar values. By partnering with Sandon Global, AVC solidifies its position as the primary Canadian distributor of top-performing anilox rolls and solutions.

With over 60 years of experience, Anderson & Vreeland has garnered substantial technical expertise in identifying the most effective and advanced technologies within their portfolio, and seamlessly integrating these solutions into their clients' businesses.

