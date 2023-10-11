Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. Announces Formation of Photopolymer Business Development Team

The formation of this team is a demonstration of Anderson & Vreeland's commitment to delivering top-quality products and services in an ever-evolving market. Tweet this

The objective of the Photopolymer Business Development Team is to provide more value to A&V customers and prospects by gaining a deeper understanding of their goals and needs in order to provide expert guidance in selecting the most suitable photopolymer options tailored to each customer's specific operation. The formation of this team is a demonstration of A&V's commitment to delivering top-quality products and services in an ever-evolving market.

Larry Dingman, the lead of the Photopolymer Business Development Team, expressed his confidence in the team's ability to contribute to the growth of A&V's polymer and equipment business. He stated, "I am confident that the passion and experience of our team will foster incredible growth for both A&V and our customers. With our combined 25 years of experience and our collaboration with Randy Reynolds, the VP and GM of AVantage liquid photopolymers, we are well-equipped to provide unmatched support to our customers. We are excited to be part of A&V's commitment to excellence and innovation."

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is a privately held company with over 60 years of experience in the flexographic printing industry, renowned for its innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. A&V takes pride in actively integrating effective and advanced technologies into their clients' businesses.

