Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. Announces Formation of Photopolymer Business Development Team

BRYAN, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anderson and Vreeland, Inc (A&V) is excited to announce the formation of an internal Photopolymer Business Development Team. This team is designed to better develop A&V's expansive portfolio of flexographic plate making materials, which is among the best in the industry. A&V is uniquely positioned as the only North American manufacturer and distributor of both liquid and sheet photopolymer, making it possible to offer a comprehensive range of products including liquid photopolymer, engravable plates, thermal plates, letterpress, water wash and solvent wash solutions.
To build a stronger foundation, A&V has promoted three highly passionate polymer representatives to lead the AVantage, Toyobo and XSYS polymer product lines. Leading the team is Larry Dingman, a former West Regional Manager at Anderson & Vreeland and a previous territory manager for Flint Group Flexographic products. Working alongside Dingman are Paige Sokolnik and Bryan Thrasher, both former Account Managers in the Southern region.
The objective of the Photopolymer Business Development Team is to provide more value to A&V customers and prospects by gaining a deeper understanding of their goals and needs in order to provide expert guidance in selecting the most suitable photopolymer options tailored to each customer's specific operation. The formation of this team is a demonstration of A&V's commitment to delivering top-quality products and services in an ever-evolving market.
Larry Dingman, the lead of the Photopolymer Business Development Team, expressed his confidence in the team's ability to contribute to the growth of A&V's polymer and equipment business. He stated, "I am confident that the passion and experience of our team will foster incredible growth for both A&V and our customers. With our combined 25 years of experience and our collaboration with Randy Reynolds, the VP and GM of AVantage liquid photopolymers, we are well-equipped to provide unmatched support to our customers. We are excited to be part of A&V's commitment to excellence and innovation."
Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is a privately held company with over 60 years of experience in the flexographic printing industry, renowned for its innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. A&V takes pride in actively integrating effective and advanced technologies into their clients' businesses.
For more information about Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. and its comprehensive portfolio of products and services, visit their website at http://www.andvre.com.
