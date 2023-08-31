Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. announces the appointment of Chad Atkinson as the Southeast Account Manager

Atkinson will utilize his expertise in high-quality materials to serve clients in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Tweet this

Gary Schollmeyer, Product Manager at A&V, expressed confidence in Atkinson's abilities, stating, "Chad joins us after extensive experience at a large Southern Graphics Systems facility in South Carolina where he always operated with a professional demeanor. He brings a wealth of knowledge to our team, and we can't wait to see the level of support he will bring our clients."

With exceptional communication and problem-solving skills, Atkinson will utilize his expertise in high-quality materials to serve clients in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina. He is committed to driving shareholder wealth and has a proven track record of success in the pre-press business after being fortunate to have worked with some of the brightest individuals in the industry.

Atkinson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration & Management from Coker College in Hartsville, South Carolina. He is also a decorated member of the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Outside of work, Atkinson enjoys spending quality time with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. He is an avid supporter of Clemson University and is a keen fisher, hunter, and beach goer.

About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is a privately held company with over 60 years of experience in the flexographic printing industry. They are known for their innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. The company prides itself on identifying the most effective and advanced technologies in their portfolio and seamlessly integrating these solutions into their clients' business.

