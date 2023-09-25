Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. Appoints Alli O'Brien as Account Manager for Illinois and Michigan

I am confident that together, we will achieve unprecedented heights and accomplish remarkable things Tweet this

Tyler Thomas, National Sales Manager at A&V, also expressed confidence in O'Brien's abilities, stating, "Alli's future is bright, and we are excited to see her grow within our team and the industry. Her high energy, drive, and infectious personality will undoubtedly add value to our clients and team."

O'Brien previously served as a primary client liaison, providing exceptional support to a real estate firm. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in Advertising and Media Studies from the University of Colorado - Boulder.

Outside of work, O'Brien enjoys outdoor activities such as golfing and hiking. Her competitive spirit extends to refining her ski racing skills on the slopes of her hometown, Vail, Colorado. She is currently preparing to take on an adventurous 112-mile trek hike, the Dingle Peninsula in Ireland.

Media Contact

Courtney Pazdra, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc., 877-276-4190, [email protected], www.andvre.com

SOURCE Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.