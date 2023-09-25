Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. Appoints Alli O'Brien as Account Manager for Illinois and Michigan

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. (A&V), a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic printing supplies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alli O'Brien as the Account Manager for Illinois and Michigan. With her exceptional track record and dedication to exceeding expectations, O'Brien is poised to build enduring client relationships and drive success in her new role.
BRYAN, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. (A&V), a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic printing supplies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alli O'Brien as the Account Manager for Illinois and Michigan. With her exceptional track record and dedication to exceeding expectations, O'Brien is poised to build enduring client relationships and drive success in her new role.
O'Brien brings a wealth of experience and a passion for creating value and driving revenue. She stated, "I am thrilled and honored to join Anderson & Vreeland, a company with an outstanding reputation and remarkable success spanning 60 years. My mission here is to go above and beyond in delivering substantial value to our clients and contributing to the dynamic growth of our organization. I am confident that together, we will achieve unprecedented heights and accomplish remarkable things."
Tyler Thomas, National Sales Manager at A&V, also expressed confidence in O'Brien's abilities, stating, "Alli's future is bright, and we are excited to see her grow within our team and the industry. Her high energy, drive, and infectious personality will undoubtedly add value to our clients and team."
O'Brien previously served as a primary client liaison, providing exceptional support to a real estate firm. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in Advertising and Media Studies from the University of Colorado - Boulder.
Outside of work, O'Brien enjoys outdoor activities such as golfing and hiking. Her competitive spirit extends to refining her ski racing skills on the slopes of her hometown, Vail, Colorado. She is currently preparing to take on an adventurous 112-mile trek hike, the Dingle Peninsula in Ireland.
Media Contact
Courtney Pazdra, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc., 877-276-4190, [email protected], www.andvre.com
SOURCE Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
