Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. appoints Grayson Traylor as Account Manager for Southeast Territory - United States

We are excited to have Grayson joining Team AV! Grayson's energy and passion has already been contagious throughout our team, and we look forward to seeing what he can help his customers accomplish! Post this

Tyler Thomas, National Sales Manager at A&V, also expressed, "We are excited to have Grayson joining Team AV! Grayson's energy and passion has already been contagious throughout our team, and we look forward to seeing what he can help his customers accomplish!"

Traylor previously served as a Territory Manager for Oldcastle Lawn & Garden, Inc. where he was promoted to a Regulatory & Compliance Administrator. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Public Relations from Kennesaw State University. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time on the lake with his friends and family, his dog Harley, and playing the drums.

About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is a privately held company with over 60 years of experience in the flexographic printing industry. Renowned for its innovative solutions and exceptional customer service, the company prides itself on seamlessly integrating the most effective and advanced technologies into its clients' businesses.

For more information about Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. and its comprehensive portfolio of products and services, visit their website at http://www.andvre.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Pazdra, Anderson & Vreeland, 2242531171, [email protected], www.andvre.com

Twitter

SOURCE Anderson & Vreeland