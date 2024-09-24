Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. appoints Grayson Traylor as Account Manager for Southeast Territory - United States

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. (A&V), a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic printing supplies and equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Grayson Traylor as the U.S. Account Manager for the Southeast Territory.
BRYAN, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. (A&V), a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic printing supplies and equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Grayson Traylor as the U.S. Account Manager for the Southeast Territory. With his strength in fostering relationships with officials and goal-oriented drive, Traylor is poised to build enduring client relationships and drive success in his new role.
Traylor brings a wealth of experience and deep roots in solving customer pain points, adding value in a team setting, and increasing margin contributions. He stated, "I am immensely excited to be joining the A&V team because of two factors: One, everyone is willing to lend a helping hand and truly wants to see you succeed. Two, collaborative communications within A&V are continuously flowing and it proves to me that they undoubtedly are a TEAM."
Tyler Thomas, National Sales Manager at A&V, also expressed, "We are excited to have Grayson joining Team AV! Grayson's energy and passion has already been contagious throughout our team, and we look forward to seeing what he can help his customers accomplish!"
Traylor previously served as a Territory Manager for Oldcastle Lawn & Garden, Inc. where he was promoted to a Regulatory & Compliance Administrator. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Public Relations from Kennesaw State University. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time on the lake with his friends and family, his dog Harley, and playing the drums.
About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is a privately held company with over 60 years of experience in the flexographic printing industry. Renowned for its innovative solutions and exceptional customer service, the company prides itself on seamlessly integrating the most effective and advanced technologies into its clients' businesses.
For more information about Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. and its comprehensive portfolio of products and services, visit their website at http://www.andvre.com.
Media Contact
Courtney Pazdra, Anderson & Vreeland, 2242531171, [email protected], www.andvre.com
SOURCE Anderson & Vreeland
Share this article