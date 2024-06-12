Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. Appoints Shelly Swanke to Director of Digital Solutions and Equipment
BRYAN, Ohio, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. has promoted former Account Manager Shelly Swanke to Director of Digital Solutions & Equipment. Over the last 12 years, Shelly has demonstrated superior technical expertise of A&V's latest products and services, helping printers across the Midwest Region enhance their performance and productivity.
"Equipment we sell drives new and continuous printing consumable growth. Consumables (plates, tape, blades, etc.) are the life blood for A&V and Shelly fills a key role in helping manage this portfolio," says Andy Gillis, VP and GM of Anderson & Vreeland Inc.
Obtaining a master's degree from Clemson in Graphic Communications and 15 years of experience serving the flexographic industry, Shelly's expansive knowledge is a critical resource for graphic designers and flexographic printers. The company's successful history of providing world-class equipment and tailored solutions, combined with Shelly's technical skills guarantees unbeatable service.
"Shelly is an asset to many of our customers already, and this new role expands her ability to help on a national level. She is a natural fit for this role, given her previous schooling and demonstrated history in graphic arts. I have no doubt her immediate impact will be felt with our customers," says Andy Gillis.
Find out more about how Anderson & Vreeland Inc.'s portfolio of premium prepress, platemaking and processing equipment can improve your bottom line with a team of certified experts and solutions catered to your needs.
Media Contact
Courtney Pazdra, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc., 224-253-1171, [email protected], andersonvreeland.com
Hailey Lyon, Roaring Lyon Media, LLC, 9726797573, [email protected], roaringlyonmedia.com
SOURCE Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
