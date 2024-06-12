Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. Appoints Shelly Swanke to Director of Digital Solutions and Equipment

Shelly is an asset to many of our customers already, and this new role expands her ability to help on a national level Post this

Obtaining a master's degree from Clemson in Graphic Communications and 15 years of experience serving the flexographic industry, Shelly's expansive knowledge is a critical resource for graphic designers and flexographic printers. The company's successful history of providing world-class equipment and tailored solutions, combined with Shelly's technical skills guarantees unbeatable service.

"Shelly is an asset to many of our customers already, and this new role expands her ability to help on a national level. She is a natural fit for this role, given her previous schooling and demonstrated history in graphic arts. I have no doubt her immediate impact will be felt with our customers," says Andy Gillis.

Find out more about how Anderson & Vreeland Inc.'s portfolio of premium prepress, platemaking and processing equipment can improve your bottom line with a team of certified experts and solutions catered to your needs.

Media Contact

Courtney Pazdra, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc., 224-253-1171, [email protected], andersonvreeland.com

Hailey Lyon, Roaring Lyon Media, LLC, 9726797573, [email protected], roaringlyonmedia.com

Twitter

SOURCE Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.