Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. Appoints Tim Brannon as an Account Manager

Tyler Thomas, National Sales Manager for Anderson & Vreeland, expressed his excitement for the expansion of Brannon's new role, saying, "Tim has been an invaluable team player for the past eight years, serving our team on the 3M Business Development side. He has made a lasting impact on our customers, including many in his new territory. I am looking forward to witnessing Tim's growth and impact in his new chapter with our team."

With Brannon's exceptional relationship skills and determination to achieve results, he will be quick to analyze customers' needs and help them succeed. Already familiar and well-versed in the A&V portfolio, Brannon's role will include further expanding his knowledge in prepress software, plate room and press room consumables, and flexographic equipment.

"I am excited to help my customers achieve their goals with my new role and expanded portfolio of products," commented Brannon.

Brannon resides in Monroe, Ohio, with his wife Dawn. When he's not attending Cincinnati Bengals football games, he enjoys hunting for vintage electronics to play his record collection and barbecuing on the weekends.

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic printing supplies and equipment. With a commitment to delivering exceptional products and services, A&V has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. For more information about Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. and their products and services, please visit their website at http://www.andvre.com

Courtney Pazdra, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc, 877-276-4190, [email protected], www.andvre.com

