ANDERSON Construction Selected for $2.5 Million Renovation of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme

Construction is already underway, with interior renovations in progress and exterior sitework, including the parking lot and a new play structure, scheduled to begin in August 2025. Once completed, the revitalized Port Hueneme Clubhouse will feature a fully equipped STEAM lab, a state-of-the-art eSports lounge, a modern teen center, upgraded classrooms, and improved accessibility throughout the facility.

ANDERSON Construction is building the project under a stipulated sum agreement, leveraging self-performed trades, phased coordination, and a tightly managed build schedule. With 97 years in business and a portfolio that includes cleanrooms, schools, civic buildings, and nonprofit facilities, ANDERSON Construction is known for its ability to manage complex builds on active sites with minimal disruption. The firm pairs hands-on field leadership with disciplined project management, ensuring tight schedule control, clear communication, and delivery excellence.

"We knew we had the skills and experience to bring this vision to life," said Larry Anderson, CEO of ANDERSON Construction. "Being selected by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme is not just an honor—it's a responsibility we take seriously. We're building more than a facility. We're building trust."

The renovation is one of several strategic initiatives led by BGCOP CEO Erin Antrim, a longtime advocate for youth development who has overseen organizational growth including expanded programming and increased community outreach.

"This renovation reflects our commitment to investing in local youth," said Antrim. "We selected ANDERSON Construction because of their proven expertise in delivering complex, mission-driven projects—and because their team understands the value of doing things right."

About ANDERSON Construction

Founded in 1928, ANDERSON Construction is a legacy builder serving Ventura and Santa Barbara counties and beyond. The company specializes in high-accountability construction projects across education, healthcare, government, and nonprofit sectors. Known for its transparency, cost control, and long-term value, ANDERSON delivers construction with purpose—and with people in mind.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme

Serving the region since 1954, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP) operates 21 locations across Ventura County and reaches over 5,200 youth annually. The organization provides year-round programs focused on education, health, leadership, and creative development. Its mission is to inspire and empower all young people—especially those who need support most—to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information, visit http://www.bgcop.org.

