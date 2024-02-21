Anderson Lloyd selects NetDocuments for Cloud Transformation of Document and Email Management

NetDocuments' security features and future-proof product roadmap really stood out. Richard Greenaway, CEO of Anderson Lloyd Post this

Richard Greenaway, CEO of Anderson Lloyd, commented: "NetDocuments' security features and future-proof product roadmap really stood out. We strive for excellence in everything we do to achieve the best results for our clients. NetDocuments' tight integration with our new PMS and innovative features, will enable our lawyers to take their work to the next level."

Jennifer Cathcart, Regional Manager, Asia-Pacific, NetDocuments, added: "NetDocuments is focused on delivering innovation that firms can rely on to drive their teams to produce their best work. We are excited about what Anderson Lloyd and other firms can achieve by using our platform as they build a solid foundation to take advantage of the rapid advances in legal technology."

Media Contact

Jobst Elster, NetDocuments, 8504594947, [email protected], www.netdocuments.com

SOURCE NetDocuments