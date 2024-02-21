Anderson Lloyd selects NetDocuments for Cloud Transformation of Document and Email Management

New Zealand law firm adopts secure, future-proof platform
SYDNEY, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the #1 trusted cloud platform for law firms, corporate legal teams and business organisations, today announced that Anderson Lloyd has selected NetDocuments as its new Document Management System (DMS). Anderson Lloyd is a leading New Zealand law firm with a history of supporting the industries that make the country successful. Today, the firm has more than 170 partners and staff across its offices in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown. It is the latest in a growing number of top tier New Zealand law firms, including two of the 'big three', to adopt NetDocuments.
The implementation of NetDocuments will form a key part of the firm's wider IT transformation, which includes replacing its existing Practice Management System (PMS). Deploying NetDocuments will enhance lawyer productivity, enabling them to do their best work flexibly and securely. With predictive email filing – powered by artificial intelligence – and intelligent folder mapping, ndMail will enable Anderson Lloyd's lawyers to work more efficiently without leaving Microsoft Outlook. NetDocuments will provide Anderson Lloyd with a future-proof platform, enabling it to embrace technology innovation in a responsible way.
Richard Greenaway, CEO of Anderson Lloyd, commented: "NetDocuments' security features and future-proof product roadmap really stood out. We strive for excellence in everything we do to achieve the best results for our clients. NetDocuments' tight integration with our new PMS and innovative features, will enable our lawyers to take their work to the next level."
Jennifer Cathcart, Regional Manager, Asia-Pacific, NetDocuments, added: "NetDocuments is focused on delivering innovation that firms can rely on to drive their teams to produce their best work. We are excited about what Anderson Lloyd and other firms can achieve by using our platform as they build a solid foundation to take advantage of the rapid advances in legal technology."
Media Contact
Jobst Elster, NetDocuments, 8504594947, [email protected], www.netdocuments.com
SOURCE NetDocuments
Share this article