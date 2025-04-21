Anderson Ranch Arts Center Announces 2025 Summer Series Featuring Prominent Artists July 9-August 7 in Aspen / Snowmass

"We are proud to present our 2025 Summer Series, which brings together an exceptional group of artists and thinkers whose work challenges conventions and invites us to reconsider the world around us." Peter Waanders, President and CEO of Anderson Ranch Arts Center Post this

2025 Summer Series: Featured Artists and Conversations

July 9: Titus Kaphar acclaimed artist whose work addresses race, history, and representation, in conversation with André Holland, award-winning actor and star of Kaphar's 2024 film, Exhibiting Forgiveness.

July 17: Kelly Akashi, a sculptor known for her evocative use of glass, bronze, and organic materials to explore themes of identity and the body with Ruba Katrib, Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs at MoMA PS1, New York.

July 24: Dawoud Bey, groundbreaking artist and MacArthur Fellow whose work examines the Black past and present through photographs and film installations, in conversation with Catherine Opie, one of the most important photographers of her generation, whose subjects have included early seminal portraits of the LGBTQ+ community, the architecture of Los Angeles' freeway system, mansions in Beverly Hills, Midwestern icehouses, high school football players, California surfers, and abstract landscapes of National Parks.

July 28: Issy Wood, British painter and musician known for her psychologically charged, surrealist figurative works and Johanna Fateman, writer, musician, and co-chief art critic for CULTURED Magazine — presented in collaboration with the Aspen Art Museum.

August 7: Miles Greenberg, Canadian performance artist and sculptor, who work consists of large-scale, sensorially immersive and site-specific environments revolving around the physical body in space, in conversation with Klaus Biesenbach, Director of the Neue Nationalgalerie, with Berggruen Museum and Scharf-Gerstenberg Collection, as well as the berlin modern under construction.

"We are proud to present our 2025 Summer Series, which brings together an exceptional group of artists and thinkers whose work challenges conventions and invites us to reconsider the world around us," said Peter Waanders, President and CEO of Anderson Ranch Arts Center. "This year's lineup reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a space for rigorous dialogue and multi-disciplinary, creative exchange. Bringing together a dynamic roster of cultural visionaries with exemplary artists working across a variety of media from painting, sculpture, installation, photography and performance, the series is a powerful reminder of art's capacity, in all its forms, to spark reflection, shift perspectives, and inspire new conversations."

The 2025 program has been shaped by returning Summer Series Creative Director and CULTURED Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Sarah Harrelson, a longtime supporter of Anderson Ranch as a former Board of Trustees member, National Council member, and ongoing ambassador.

"Conversation is a motor for thinking and is at the core of what we do at CULTURED," said Anderson Ranch Summer Series Creative Director and CULTURED Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Sarah Harrelson. "This year, I could not be happier to return to Anderson Ranch for a new set of dialogues that I hope will bridge generational connections between emerging talents and artistic powerhouses and foster engagement between artists and creatives outside of the art world. There is no one more aligned with this shared mission than the incredible Titus Kaphar, a former CULTURED cover star and unmatched talent. It is our great honor to recognize his work."

Harrelson has drawn on her extensive art world experience to craft a bold and thought-provoking 2025 lineup that reflects the Ranch's continuing influence on the contemporary art and cultural landscape.

ABOUT SUMMER SERIES: FEATURED ARTISTS AND CONVERSATIONS

The annual Summer Series: Featured Artists and Conversations includes five or more public presentations, in both lecture and Q&A format, that take place on the Anderson Ranch campus in July and August. The program includes some of the most influential artists of our time, exploring the work of world-renowned creators and curators, and hosts conversations with today's most significant critics and collectors. Past participants include Charles Gaines (2024), Mickalene Thomas (2023), Liz Larner (2022), Tyler Mitchell (2021), Deana Lawson (2020), Sanford Biggers (2019), Njideka Akunyili Crosby (2018), Doug Aitken (2017), The Haas Brothers (2016), Trevor Paglen (2015), Theaster Gates (2014) and Marina Abramović (2013) among others.

The program is presented by Melony and Adam Lewis in honor of Toby Devan Lewis and is supported by the generosity of many individuals.

ABOUT CULTURED MAGAZINE

Launched in 2012 by founder and editor-in-chief Sarah Harrelson, CULTURED is a definition-defying publication that seeks to break down the borders between creative disciplines and showcase the complexities of the art ecosystem. A nationally distributed magazine in print, CULTURED expands its reach online, connecting with a targeted demographic of tastemakers, artists, and collectors who engage with our platform as a 24/7 discovery vehicle. The publication has become a trusted compass for fashion, art, design, and architecture, consistently spring boarding young voices into the conversation through thought-provoking coverage. In Fall 2024, renowned art writers Johanna Fateman and John Vincler joined CULTURED as the magazine's distinguished Co-Chief Art Critics to launch The Critics' Table, a new subscriber-only forum devoted to art criticism which aims to give readers crucial insight into the exhibitions and artists of the moment. To learn more or read the content digitally, visit: culturedmag.com or follow @cultured_mag on Instagram.

ABOUT ANDERSON RANCH ARTS CENTER

Founded in 1966, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is a premier destination in America for art-making and critical dialogue, bringing together aspiring and internationally renowned artists to discuss and further their work in a stimulating environment. Nestled in the Rocky Mountains of Aspen/Snowmass, Colorado, the Ranch hosts an extensive array of workshops for emerging and established artists, children and teens in seven disciplines, including Ceramics, Digital Fabrication, Furniture Design & Woodworking, Painting & Drawing, Photography & New Media, Printmaking, and Sculpture. In addition, the Ranch hosts engaging community events throughout the year, which feature local, national and international artists and a year-round Artists-in-Residence Program, fostering artistic growth for emerging and established visual artists. For more than 50 years, Anderson Ranch Arts Center has been working to enrich lives with art, inspiration and community.

Follow us on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

#AndersonRanch #ranchmade

Visit us at http://www.andersonranch.org

PRESS KIT AND IMAGES

Communications and Media Relations

Lyn Winter, Inc.

Lyn Winter, [email protected]

Jennifer Gross, [email protected]

Isabelle Alfonso, [email protected]

Lindsy Fortier

Anderson Ranch Arts Center

Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

970.924.5057

Media Contact

Lyn Winter, Lyn Winter Inc., 1 213-446-0788, [email protected], https://lynwinter.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE ANDERSON RANCH ARTS CENTER