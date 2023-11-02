Andgo Systems Awarded UKG's Technology Partner Influencer of the Year for 2023

"Andgo truly reflects the UKG commitment to putting people first," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "We extend our deepest congratulations to the Andgo team and express our thanks for all that they do for and with UKG." Post this

Through this valuable partnership, UKG and Andgo have made a significant impact in Healthcare and Manufacturing industries in the United States, Canada, and beyond.

Further, the award celebrates Andgo's collaborative spirit and extraordinary influence that speaks to one of UKG's commitments to "partner for life."

"Andgo truly reflects the UKG commitment to putting people first," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "We extend our deepest congratulations to the Andgo team and express our thanks for all that they do for and with UKG."

"Andgo is thrilled to be awarded the UKG Technology Partner Influencer of the Year," commented Andgo's Chief Commercial Officer, Karl Zachar. "The opportunity to partner closely with an outstanding organization (and so many amazing people) on a common mission / shared goals is one that we deeply appreciate. Looking forward to an even better 2024 ahead!"

Andgo will be exhibiting next week at the upcoming UKG Aspire Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada from November 6-9, 2023.

About Andgo Systems

Founded in 2014, Andgo Systems is a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of intelligent shift filling solutions. Andgo's suite delivers end-to-end automation throughout what are traditionally highly manual, tedious staffing processes, particularly in large, complex organizations. Andgo specializes in helping organizations effectively manage the real-time movement of staff created by employee absences.

Our platform is designed to provide targeted high impact outcomes; Andgo's customers gain actionable insights, accurately filling more shifts faster. Our holistic approach drives significant ROI and helps address some of the largest issues facing organizations today: labor shortages and employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention.

For more information, visit our website: www.andgosystems.com.

