Andrea Bocelli Announces 'A Weekend in Napa Valley' for June 2025

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, iconic tenor Andrea Bocelli announced A Weekend in Napa, a multi-night curated experience set in Napa Valley, featuring sunset performances, culinary offerings, winery visits, daily experiences throughout the Napa Valley, and more.

Over the course of three days - Friday, June 20, Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 - Bocelli will invite his guests to experience Napa Valley to the fullest extent and enjoy a variety of offerings. On Friday, June 20, Andrea & Veronica will host a limited-seating VIP dinner featuring special guest performers curated by the couple. Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 will feature Andrea Bocelli’s famed performances featuring the Oakland Symphony during sunset at Charles Krug Winery, an iconic Napa Valley winery owned by the Peter Mondavi Sr. Family. The historic, world-class estate will be brought to life through a one-of-a-kind Bocelli Village featuring food, wine, art, and unique merchandise offerings, all amidst the breathtaking views of Napa Valley. The partnership with Andrea Bocelli and Charles Krug Winery brings together two historic and iconic Italian families, at the epicenter of culture in Napa Valley, to create experiences that speak to the next generation.

Currently, an exclusive and advance concierge only booking window is open, offering fans the opportunity to purchase and personalize their Napa Valley getaway through a dedicated concierge service before the general on sale. Full details on tickets, hotel packages, and curated Napa experiences will be unveiled on November 19. Packages will include three-to-four-night stays at luxury hotels with top-tier accommodations and concert tickets. Additional options available for purchase include VIP and Super VIP packages with one-of-a-kind add-on experiences, local winery visits and tastings, restaurant takeovers featuring top culinary and farm-to-table institutions throughout the region and more. Limited one and two-day performance-only tickets will also be available. For more information and advanced concierge service sign up for Andrea Bocelli - A Weekend in Napa, please visit http://www.aweekendinnapa.com.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Andrea Bocelli | A Weekend in Napa Dates

June 20 - Gala Dinner - Napa Valley, CA

June 21 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA

June 22 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA

A Weekend in Napa is Presented by 100x Hospitality and Gelb Productions

About Gelb Productions

For nearly five decades Gelb Promotions, led by Frank Gelb, has been one of the leading independent music and entertainment promoters in North America. In 2016, Bruce Gelb opened Gelb Productions, continuing the Gelb legacy. Over the years, the Gelb companies have worked with some of the world's most notable acts in music including Andrea Bocelli; with whom Gelb has had the honor to work with for the past 25 years as Maestro Bocelli's exclusive North American promoter, Luciano Pavarotti, The Three Tenors, Itzhak Perlman, David Foster, Matisyahu, The Royal Philharmonic, Zucchero, Heather Headley, and many others. Gelb has produced nationally broadcasted PBS specials for Andrea Bocelli, including the famed Statue of Liberty concert and Bocelli's PBS special Cinema. Gelb also co-created and produced the beloved David Foster & Friends television special along with a variety of other acclaimed live concert television specials and documentaries. For more information on Gelb Productions and a full list of upcoming events, visit gelbproductions.com

About 100x Hospitality

100x Hospitality is a global experiential events group focused on fan-first hospitality for the music industry, including VIP experiences, travel packages, and artist-curated destination events. Driven by a collective passion to craft once-in-a-lifetime experiences that forge lifelong connections and authentic community, the company is on a mission to bring fans closer to the music they love, and to one another.

About Charles Krug Winery

Charles Krug Winery, established in 1861, is Napa Valley’s oldest winery and home to California’s first tasting room. Purchased in 1943 by the Mondavi Family, Charles Krug is now under the stewardship of the 3rd and 4th generations of the Peter Mondavi Sr. Family who are dedicated to leaving an enduring legacy for future generations. Known for its prestigious family-owned vineyards, world-class wines, and historic tasting room, Charles Krug Winery is the epicenter of culture in Napa Valley. Visit http://www.charleskrug.com for more information.

