Andrea L. Pawlak of Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP Named Top 50 Women and Top 100 Attorneys in 2026 Georgia Super Lawyers

"Being included with the other phenomenal lawyers on the Top 50 Women and Top 100 attorneys lists in Georgia is a tremendous honor," said Pawlak. "I'm grateful to my peers for their recognition and to my firm and colleagues for the support and collaboration that make my practice rewarding. These recognitions reflect not only my personal efforts, but a firm culture grounded in excellence, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to our clients."

This year marks Andrea's fifth year as a Georgia Super Lawyers honoree following 12 consecutive years as a Georgia Rising Star.

The Super Lawyers rating system identifies outstanding attorneys from over 70 practice areas who have achieved high peer recognition and professional success. The annual list recognizes only the top 5% of attorneys in the state based on a patented, multi-phase selection process involving independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations.

About Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP: Since 1986, Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP has delivered excellent legal services to its clients in a modern format focused on three basic objectives: Respect, Competence, and Efficiency. The firm assists clients in achieving their goals in a wide range of legal matters, including those related to business transactions and litigation, commercial real estate, and employment law.

