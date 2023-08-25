Andrea Lonardi becomes the newest Italian Master of Wine: hot of the presses interview of Italian Wine Podcast

Italian wine needs strategy and planning, schemes, logic and discipline, cultivating its identity and prestige. The MW program gives the opportunity to study models that allow us to work on this. Tweet this

Consistent with this vision, Lonardi is inspired to become a managerial embodiment of the MW, not focusing exclusively on the aspects related specifically to wine itself and its tasting, but delving deeper into research, development, planning and organization. "Wine is not just swirling a glass, tasting, guessing the origin and posting on social media," explains the new MW. "Wine is also thinking about its stylistic, economic, social and productive future. Wine is a dialogue with winegrowers, with salesmen and with entrepreneurs (…). Wine is the ability to listen not only to what is in the glass, but also to the market and the consumer."

This is the approach that Lonardi already tested at Angelini Wines & Estates during his MW journey. He will continue to apply and utilize this approach following his MW certification. "Now, with the title of MW, I would like to give even greater focus to stylistic planning, managerial organization and commercial aspects of the fine wines project at Angelini Wines & Estates." Tackling and completing such a gruelling training course leads to acquiring discipline and rigorous methodology that - beyond the obvious expertise gained - will immediately impact and inspire the entire Italian wine industry.

The full interview is available on the Italian Wine Podcast website: https://bit.ly/44n8F3N. An interview transcript is also available on the Italian Wine Podcast blog.

