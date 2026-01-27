Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Announces Executive Appointments as It Expands Nationally

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games announced the appointment of Victoria Vilbrandt-Gomez

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andretti Indoor Karting & Games announced the appointment of Victoria Vilbrandt-Gomez as Chief Marketing Officer, strengthening the company's executive leadership team as it continues national expansion.

Victoria brings more than 18 years of senior marketing leadership experience across consumer, retail, direct selling and omnichannel businesses. As CMO, she will lead Andretti's marketing strategy with a focus on accelerating revenue growth, improving same-store sales and strengthening long-term brand equity. Her responsibilities include driving ROI-focused marketing initiatives, advancing loyalty and CRM capabilities, optimizing media effectiveness and building a high-performing marketing organization.

"Victoria's proven track record of translating brand strategy into measurable business results will help elevate the Andretti brand and deepen guest engagement," said Eddie Hamman, managing member of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. "Her customer-first, performance-driven approach aligns perfectly with our growth objectives.

About Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games operates 12 locations across the United States, including Orlando, Florida; Marietta and Buford, Georgia; Fort Worth, The Colony, Katy, Grand Prairie and San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Overland Park, Kansas; and Chandler, Arizona. The company will open additional locations in Schaumburg, Illinois, on March 10, 2026 and Durham, North Carolina immediately following.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is a premier entertainment destination offering high-performance indoor kart racing, cutting-edge attractions, arcade games and elevated food and beverage experiences for guests of all ages.

The brand is a leading venue for birthday parties, corporate team-building events, celebrations and private gatherings, with dedicated event associates providing end-to-end planning and on-site support. With locations nationwide, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games continues to redefine the modern entertainment and corporate event experience.

Media Contact

SOURCE Andretti Indoor Karting & Games