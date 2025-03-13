Andrew and Shahar Engbring Launch Reflection Family Interventions, Redefining Family-Centered Support for Addiction and Mental Health Crises

Industry veterans Andrew and Shahar Engbring are revolutionizing the intervention process with Reflection Family Interventions, offering families expert guidance before, during, and after an intervention. From tackling cannabis-induced psychosis to providing whole-family healing, their innovative approach ensures lasting recovery—discover how they can help today!
PHOENIX, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry veterans Andrew and Shahar Engbring are proud to announce the launch of Reflection Family Interventions, a nationwide intervention service dedicated to transforming how families engage with addiction and mental health recovery. Through a comprehensive, family-centered approach, Reflection Family Interventions provides support before, during, and after an intervention—bridging the gap between short-term solutions and sustainable, long-term healing.
Drawing on decades of experience in the recovery field, including leadership roles at treatment centers, nonprofit organizations, and executive-level positions, Andrew and Shahar identified a recurring issue: families were often left to navigate the recovery process with minimal guidance. Determined to change that, they founded Reflection Family Interventions upon one guiding principle:
"We saw firsthand that most families were given little more than a psychoeducation course or told to attend Al-Anon," said Andrew Engbring, Co-Founder. "But that's not enough. Families need real, structured guidance to help them navigate their own healing process—not just a plan to get their loved one into treatment."
Addressing the Growing Challenge of Cannabis-Induced Psychosis
In addition to supporting families through traditional substance use and mental health crises, Reflection Family Interventions also tackles emerging challenges like cannabis-induced psychosis. With the availability of increasingly potent THC products, some treatment centers report that up to 20% of admissions are linked to cannabis-induced psychosis.
"Many families don't realize that symptoms like paranoia, delusions, or severe anxiety can be linked directly to cannabis use," said Shahar Engbring, Co-Founder. "We've developed specialized intervention strategies to help families recognize the warning signs and secure proper care before the situation worsens."
A Commitment to Whole-Family Healing
Reflection Family Interventions believes that lasting recovery isn't just about an individual—it's about the entire family. By offering a full suite of services, including family coaching, education, and aftercare support, Andrew and Shahar ensure that every member of the family has the tools to heal together.
For more information about Reflection Family Interventions or to schedule a consultation, visit www.reflectionfamilyinterventions.com or call (844) 450-6788.
Media Contact
Andrew Engbring, Reflection Family Interventions, 1 6026914222, [email protected], Reflection Family Interventions
SOURCE Reflection Family Interventions
Share this article