Andrew and Shahar Engbring Launch Reflection Family Interventions, Redefining Family-Centered Support for Addiction and Mental Health Crises

"We saw firsthand that most families were given little more than a psychoeducation course or told to attend Al-Anon," said Andrew Engbring, Co-Founder. "But that's not enough. Families need real, structured guidance to help them navigate their own healing process—not just a plan to get their loved one into treatment."

Addressing the Growing Challenge of Cannabis-Induced Psychosis

In addition to supporting families through traditional substance use and mental health crises, Reflection Family Interventions also tackles emerging challenges like cannabis-induced psychosis. With the availability of increasingly potent THC products, some treatment centers report that up to 20% of admissions are linked to cannabis-induced psychosis.

"Many families don't realize that symptoms like paranoia, delusions, or severe anxiety can be linked directly to cannabis use," said Shahar Engbring, Co-Founder. "We've developed specialized intervention strategies to help families recognize the warning signs and secure proper care before the situation worsens."

A Commitment to Whole-Family Healing

Reflection Family Interventions believes that lasting recovery isn't just about an individual—it's about the entire family. By offering a full suite of services, including family coaching, education, and aftercare support, Andrew and Shahar ensure that every member of the family has the tools to heal together.

For more information about Reflection Family Interventions or to schedule a consultation, visit www.reflectionfamilyinterventions.com or call (844) 450-6788.

