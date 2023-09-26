Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, Joins the Group of Thirty

The Group of Thirty (G30) announced today that Andrew Bailey has joined the Group's membership.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Group of Thirty (G30) announced today that Andrew Bailey has joined the Group's membership. He brings to the Group comprehensive experience gained through public service and a respected career at the Bank of England where he has served as Governor since March 2020. His additional senior roles have included Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Conduct Authority and Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Regulation Authority.

The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization, public or private, to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: "We are pleased to welcome Andrew Bailey as a member of the Group of Thirty. His deep understanding of macroeconomic and prudential policy challenges, within both national and international contexts, will add significantly to the deliberations and work of the Group."

Mark Carney, Chair of the Group of Thirty, said: "It has been my pleasure to serve with Andrew at the PRA, Bank of England, and the Financial Stability Board. We look forward to Andrew's participation in Group discussions and his contribution towards our collective thinking on the international economy. I am pleased to welcome Andrew and hear his insights on many areas of the G30's focus."

Andrew Bailey said: "I thank the Group of Thirty for this opportunity and am honored to join its distinguished membership. I look forward to engaging with my G30 colleagues on important issues to support the Group's mission."

