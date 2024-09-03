Andrew Beckman & Alan Hirsh bring a wealth of experience & a deep commitment to serving Westchester communities as owners of Caring Transitions of Chappaqua & Katonah, NY

"We are passionate about bringing reliable and consistent service to our community, especially in an area like northern Westchester, where such support is greatly needed." Post this

Andrew Beckman brings over 15 years of experience in sales, where he has built a reputation for fostering trustworthy relationships and delivering exceptional service to his clients. Alan Hirsh, with a decade of experience as a leadership and executive coach, has helped countless professionals grow and develop into the leaders they aspire to be. Together, they are motivated by a shared desire to make a meaningful impact on their community through a business they can own and operate with pride.

"We are both at a point in our careers where we wanted to do work that was more meaningful and impactful. After exploring several opportunities, we found Caring Transitions and immediately knew it was the perfect fit for us," said Alan Hirsh. "We are passionate about bringing reliable and consistent service to our community, especially in an area like northern Westchester, where such support is greatly needed."

Hirsh also has a passion for cooking and entertaining on top of serving those within his community. What began as a simple gesture of preparing barbecue for friends turned into a community-building project known as "meetups." Alan would create homemade meals, complete with sides and desserts, and friends would pick up their orders, maintaining safe distances while sharing a beer and catching up. These weekly meetups became a highlight for many, providing a much-needed sense of togetherness during those difficult days.

Andrew and Alan are also deeply connected to their families and cherish the time spent with loved ones. Their dedication to family values, combined with their professional expertise, positions them to offer empathetic and effective services to those navigating the challenges of downsizing and relocating. Alan's ability to foster connections and create a supportive environment will be invaluable in helping seniors and their families navigate life's transitions.

"We are so thrilled to welcome both Andrew and Alan into the world of Caring Transitions and to help strengthen and continue to build up our brand presence in the state of New York," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their commitment to serving their community and providing high-quality, compassionate care aligns perfectly with the mission of Caring Transitions. We are confident they will make a significant positive impact in the area."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 325 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

