Andrew College, in Cuthbert Georgia, Announces Highest-ever Enrollment

CUTHBERT, Ga., Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew College announces it will start the 2024-2025 academic year with the highest enrollment in its 170-year history. The 496 students enrolled represent a 68.8% increase from the 294 students enrolled last fall. This growth is reflected across all student types, as on-campus, commuter, online, and dual enrollment all saw growth this fall. This marks the third consecutive term of increased enrollment for the Randolph County Methodist institution.
Despite national trends, Andrew College has continued to see positive enrollment trends. "Bringing in record enrollment proves that the Andrew education is relevant and important to southwest Georgia and beyond," President William R. Kennedy said. "This is an exciting time of change as we implement new programming. You can feel the excitement and energy on campus."
Explore some fast facts about the 2024–25 student body:
- 67% of students are from Georgia.
- 68% of them live in on-campus housing.
- 87% increase in on-campus housing from last fall.
- 52% first-time freshman.
This surge in enrollment is a testament to Andrew's mission of educational, spiritual, and cultural uplift to Southwest Georgia and beyond. To learn more about Andrew College and how they prepare students for lives of servant leadership and purpose through higher education, visit www.andrewcollege.edu.
