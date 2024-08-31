Andrew College, in Cuthbert Georgia, Announces Highest-ever Enrollment

Andrew College announces it will start the 2024-2025 academic year with the highest enrollment in its 170-year history. The 496 students enrolled represent a 68.8% increase from the 294 students enrolled last fall. This growth is reflected across all student types, as on-campus, commuter, online, and dual enrollment all saw growth this fall. This marks the third consecutive term of increased enrollment for the Randolph County Methodist institution.

CUTHBERT, Ga., Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew College announces it will start the 2024-2025 academic year with the highest enrollment in its 170-year history. The 496 students enrolled represent a 68.8% increase from the 294 students enrolled last fall. This growth is reflected across all student types, as on-campus, commuter, online, and dual enrollment all saw growth this fall. This marks the third consecutive term of increased enrollment for the Randolph County Methodist institution.