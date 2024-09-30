Andrew J. Rudolph Joins Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

Mr. Rudolph is recognized as one of the region's leading attorneys in employee benefits, executive compensation and related tax and corporate law matters

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, today proudly announced the addition of esteemed attorney Andrew J. Rudolph to its Corporate & Business Group as Senior Counsel. With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Mr. Rudolph will further enhance RCCB's ability to provide strategic and practical advice to its clients in this critical area.

Mr. Rudolph has spent the past 40 years advising both publicly traded and privately held companies on employee benefits strategies, guiding them through significant business events such as restructurings, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. His in-depth understanding of the legal and financial aspects of executive compensation has positioned him as a trusted partner for companies seeking to align their compensation plans with their strategic business goals. His work has been instrumental in enabling companies to attract, retain, and reward top talent, while ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks like ERISA and SEC guidelines.

"Andrew's breadth of experience and his pragmatic approach to solving complex legal and business issues make him an invaluable addition to our team," said John E. Royer, Jr., Managing Partner of RCCB. "We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to the insights and leadership he will bring to our clients."

Throughout his career, Mr. Rudolph has been at the forefront of some of the most intricate compensation and benefits issues in corporate America. Whether it's integrating retirement, health, and welfare programs after a major acquisition or designing executive compensation plans that withstand scrutiny from regulatory bodies, his practical approach has consistently helped clients achieve success.

Prior to joining RCCB, Mr. Rudolph spent the last seven years at Blank Rome where he launched the Employee Benefits and Compensation Group. Before that he was with Pepper Hamilton (Troutman Pepper) serving as a Practice leader for seven years. He also worked at Ballard Spahr. His career began at Dechert Price and Rhoads (Dechert).

Mr. Rudolph's representative work includes providing advice on the design and operation of Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), managing the complexities of under-funded pension plans, and drafting change-in-control agreements that protect both companies and executives. He also brings extensive experience in ERISA claims litigation, where he has defended clients in worker classification disputes and other high stakes matters.

"Joining RCCB presents a great opportunity for me," said Mr. Rudolph. "As a subject matter resource, and someone who understands the breadth of opportunities for practicing law, I've had the pleasure of working in the corporate, securities and employment practice areas. I've defended litigation, negotiated the benefits and compensation aspects of billion-dollar transactions and have helped executives make millions of dollars in compensation. I'm thrilled to bring my practice to RCCB and work closely with their team of skilled attorneys to share my expertise."

A frequent contributor to discussions on market trends and best practices in employee benefits, Mr. Rudolph's dedication and leadership are also reflected in his numerous accolades and recognition, including consistently being ranked as a Band 1 lawyer by Chambers & Partners for more than a decade. His insights into "what's market" have helped numerous organizations develop compensation strategies that remain competitive, compliant, and cost-effective. As part of his work, he drafted a non-Code provision that was enacted into law through the Tax Reform Act of 1986, a testament to his lasting impact on the field of employee benefits law.

