Andrew Katzmann Accepts Position on Juniper Communities Leadership Team

Andrew Katzmann is a well-regarded professional in senior housing with over a decade of experience both on the capital and operations side of the business. Having grown up with Juniper's founder and CEO, Lynne Katzmann, Andrew has extensive knowledge of Juniper's operating model and culture. Post this

"Andrew has come full circle," expressed Chuck Hastings, President of Juniper Communities. "He has been exposed to our business and our buildings and our people throughout his life, literally. After graduating from Tulane University with a degree in Economics, Andrew chose to enter the senior housing industry, excelling in private equity and capital investments. We look forward to his fresh perspective and expertise as Juniper continues to grow and expand."

Andrew Katzmann is a well-regarded professional in senior housing in his own right. Prior to joining Juniper, he was a Vice President at Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC Real Estate Strategies division, where he specialized in private equity investments in healthcare and senior housing. Before that, he held a position at LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust focused on senior housing investments, particularly in capital and triple-net lease transactions.

"Growing up around Juniper and spending time in the communities gave me a unique understanding of the complexities of operations," said Andrew Katzmann. "There is significant opportunity in senior living, both financially and educationally. I am excited about the challenges and rewards ahead as our industry and Juniper enter a new era of growth."

Juniper Communities portfolio currently includes 28 properties offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing. The properties are concentrated in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado and Delaware.

About Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value, and innovation, operates senior living communities in Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas that emphasize residents' well-being, interaction and security. Our communities and approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper's innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents' care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations, and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of our residents, visit www.junipercommunities.com.

Media Contact

Jeanine Genauer, Juniper Communities, 1 973-980-0100, [email protected], www.junipercommunities.com

SOURCE Juniper Communities