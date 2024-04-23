Andrew Kokoska Appointed as Doxim's New Chief Financial Officer

"It is an honor to join Doxim team as CFO," says Andrew Kokoska. "I am eager to collaborate closely with the executive team and drive towards financial excellence in ways that further fuel the success of our Doxim's world-class, technology-enabled solutions." Post this

Andrew Kokoska comes to Doxim with exceptional industry experience, having previously served in top-tier finance positions at PE-backed growth companies. His experience includes mergers and acquisitions, debt financings, treasury management, multi-national tax, and investor relations, which will be valuable to Doxim as it continues to expand and scale globally.

"It is an honor to join Doxim team as CFO," says Andrew Kokoska. "I am eager to collaborate closely with the executive team and drive towards financial excellence in ways that further fuel the success of our Doxim's world-class, technology-enabled solutions."

Prior to joining Doxim, Andrew served as Vice President, Global Controller at Cendyn and Vice President, Worldwide Corporate Controller at Aras Corporation. Andrew is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA from Endicott College and a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from Merrimack College.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Hazergian, Doxim, +1 (248) 207-7913, [email protected], www.doxim.com

