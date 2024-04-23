Andrew Kokoska Appointed as Doxim's New Chief Financial Officer

Doxim announces new CFO, Andrew Kokoska
DETROIT, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management provider serving highly regulated markets, today announced a transition in executive leadership. Andrew Kokoska joined Doxim as the new CFO, responsible for Doxim's overall financial strategy and leading the global finance organization. He will report to Doxim's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mike Hennessy.
"We warmly welcome Andrew to the executive team, as he is a trusted finance professional with a proven record of optimizing financial reporting, forecasting, and processes at global organizations," says Mike Hennessy. "His experience working within highly regulated markets that are technology-enabled and customer-centric put him in a great position to apply proven strategies and accelerate growth within Doxim."
Andrew Kokoska comes to Doxim with exceptional industry experience, having previously served in top-tier finance positions at PE-backed growth companies. His experience includes mergers and acquisitions, debt financings, treasury management, multi-national tax, and investor relations, which will be valuable to Doxim as it continues to expand and scale globally.
"It is an honor to join Doxim team as CFO," says Andrew Kokoska. "I am eager to collaborate closely with the executive team and drive towards financial excellence in ways that further fuel the success of our Doxim's world-class, technology-enabled solutions."
Prior to joining Doxim, Andrew served as Vice President, Global Controller at Cendyn and Vice President, Worldwide Corporate Controller at Aras Corporation. Andrew is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA from Endicott College and a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from Merrimack College.
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.
