Andrew Molosky Makes Becker's Hospital Review 2025 Great Leaders in Healthcare List

"It's an honor to have my name listed among so many influential leaders in healthcare and to be recognized for the exponential growth Chapters Health has experienced the past few years," said Molosky. "We believe that if we achieve our mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do, that we will find organizational success and growth as we continue innovating to make things better for those we serve."

As President and CEO, of Chapters Health System, Molosky led the organization through tremendous growth, including the recent affiliations of Cornerstone Hospice, Hope Hospice, Capital Caring Health, and Chapters Health West coming later this year. Molosky has built a nationwide, not-for-profit hospice network, becoming the largest in the country. Beyond hospice, Molosky has also strengthened the organization's portfolio of companies to include the development of CareNu, a population health group and other value-based entities. His innovative leadership extends to compliance, securing HITRUST and National Committee for Quality Assurance accreditations. With a workforce of approximately 4,000, Molosky also cultivated an award-winning workplace culture recognized by Fortune, The Great Place to Work Institute and Top Workplace USA. Additionally, he holds leadership roles on national and state healthcare boards, shaping the future of hospice and palliative care.

"This recognition is a reflection of Chapters Health's amazing team members and their leadership within the healthcare space," said Molosky. "From developing cutting-edge digital technology to innovating new care delivery models and working to enhance experiences for our patients and families, their efforts are driving the future of healthcare."

About Chapters Health System

As a forward-thinking leader and distinguished healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is committed to pioneering care across the spectrum of chronic illness and beyond. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, not-for-profit entity, Chapters Health has continually expanded its reach and offerings to meet evolving healthcare needs. Dedication to innovation and excellence is evident through its diverse portfolio of companies, including hospices, PACE Centers, an integrated pharmacy company, and value-based care. As part of its ongoing mission to enhance the patient and family experience, Chapters Health continues to evolve and grow, ensuring that individuals facing advanced illness receive exceptional, comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Becker's Healthcare

Becker's Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, Becker's Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.

