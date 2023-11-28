Andrew Mueller Joins Crowley as Vice President, Government Relations

Mueller joins Crowley with more than 20 years of in-depth experience in federal advocacy and strong expertise in defense and national security.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew Mueller has joined Crowley as vice president of government relations where he will be leading the company's activities at the federal level with members of Congress and the Administration. His leadership will strengthen the company's advocacy for laws, policies, and regulations that support the comprehensive array of Crowley's business strategy and growth.

Mueller joins Crowley with more than 20 years of in-depth experience in federal advocacy and strong expertise in defense and national security. Mueller most recently served as senior director of policy and international development for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, where he led active legislative proposals and programs that strategically served business operations and development activities for General Atomics technologies as well as foreign military sales, marketing and export licensing efforts for advanced naval systems.

"We're excited to welcome Andrew as he joins Crowley's government relations team where he will help direct our relationships and understanding of legislative and policy environments as well as engagements affecting the industry and the company," said Crowley's Chief Legal and Risk Officer, Parker Harrison, . "He will be a great addition to VP of Global Government Relations Clay Heil's team to further advance our partnership with the government and military at home and abroad. Crowley's supply chain solutions will be strengthened by Andrew's expertise and leadership."

Mueller earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. He is a veteran, having served as an officer in the U.S. Navy during a two-decade military career.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

Media Contact

David DeCamp, Crowley, 904-727-4263, [email protected], www.crowley.com

Torey Vogel, Crowley, 904-726-4536, [email protected], www.crowley.com

SOURCE Crowley