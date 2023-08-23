Andrew Poulin announces the release of 'The Leader's Handbook'

New book packages timeless ancient quotes and wisdom from influential philosophers organized in 10 key leadership traits - read, reflect and lead!

KAILUA, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is with much anticipation and great excitement that we announce the publishing of "The Leader's Handbook" (published by Archway Publishing) - a book no leader's bookshelf should be without! In this seminal work, career naval officer Andrew Poulin has assembled a treasure trove of inspiring quotes, excerpts, and anecdotes from early influential philosophers such as Socrates, Aristotle, Marcus Aurelius, and many more. Each of these excerpts are organized under 10 key leadership traits, which is sure to inspire leaders at all levels.

"Today there is a palpable hunger for leadership. This book answers the call. It captures timeless leadership wisdom from numerous sources, packages it into an easily readable format, and provides leaders the opportunity to read and reflect on their own leadership. 'The Leader's Handbook' is intended as a resource for leaders to read, reflect, and then lead- - take it with you on the go, place it on your bedside table, highlight it, dog-ear the pages, and make notes all over the margins - you will not want to put it down!"

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Poulin answered, "Philosophy and leadership involve a great deal of reflection. We must reflect to assess our progress towards goals. We must reflect to gauge the success or failure of our teams. But most importantly, we must reflect to ensure we are living in accordance with our values. If we do that, we will empower each other to achieve our full potential as leaders. The ancient words contained in this handbook should not be an end, but a starting point. I hope they will bring anyone the same strength, optimism, and inspiration they brought me."

About the Author

Andrew Poulin is a naval officer who has dedicated his life to service and to inspiring the leaders of tomorrow. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and Harvard University.

