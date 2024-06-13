Andrew Yang joins PadSplit advisory board in support of community impact

"So many housing experts and economists talk about solutions, but few walk the walk the way PadSplit does, and even less can speak to the kind of results. I'm honored to join PadSplit's advisory board." -- Andrew Yang Post this

Yang, often dubbed the "most surprising" candidate of the 2020 Democratic primaries, captivated the nation with his forward-thinking campaign. Following his presidential run, Yang remained steadfast in his belief that urgent and bold measures are necessary to prevent the decline of American democracy. His upcoming book, "Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy," delves into pressures threatening our current system and argues for daring reforms.

In 2011, Yang founded Venture for America, which empowers young entrepreneurs to spark job creation across the United States. This initiative underscores his belief that economic progress requires vision, leadership, and risk-taking.

PadSplit CEO Atticus LeBlanc recently joined Yang on his podcast, "Forward," to discuss the housing crisis, innovative use of existing spaces, and rethinking rental models to increase affordability. Their shared vision for transforming the housing market makes Yang's addition to PadSplit's advisory board a natural and powerful alignment.

"We're thrilled to welcome Andrew to our advisory board," said LeBlanc. "His innovative spirit and commitment to social equity will be invaluable as we expand access to affordable housing and uplift communities nationwide."

As a member of PadSplit's advisory board, Yang will help guide strategic initiatives to increase access to affordable housing for low-income individuals. His expertise and passion for systemic change will drive PadSplit's mission forward, creating a more inclusive and economically resilient future.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the nation's largest coliving marketplace that provides housing specifically designed for the workforce. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good with a focus on increasing the housing supply and decreasing barriers to access. Their award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible, long-term rental option that includes furniture, utilities, and access to public transit, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's technology platform enables personalized rent payments that facilitate easier budgeting and allow residents to improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 13,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at padsplit.com.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, PadSplit, 1 6789381318, [email protected], www.padsplit.com

SOURCE PadSplit