Andwell Health Partners Chooses QAPIplus for Home Health and Hospice Quality Management, Expands Partnership to Include Home Care and Behavioral Health

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QAPIplus, the pioneer in comprehensive quality management solutions specifically designed for home health and hospice, is excited to announce its partnership with Andwell Health Partners. Andwell has chosen QAPIplus to enhance their home health and hospice quality and compliance and will also collaborate on developing tailored solutions for their home care and behavioral health business lines.

"We are thrilled to have Andwell Health Partners, a forward-thinking organization, choose QAPIplus to elevate their quality and compliance programs," said Armine Khudanyan, CEO of QAPIplus. "This partnership not only expands our reach into home health and hospice care but also into home care and behavioral health. Working alongside Andwell, we are excited to learn from their expertise to innovate and extend our quality management solutions across these new domains."

Ken Albert, CEO of Andwell Health Partners, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to implement QAPIplus across our services. This system will significantly enhance our quality and compliance programs, making these processes much more efficient for our staff. We are also looking forward to collaborating with QAPIplus to develop and refine our approaches to home care and behavioral health, ensuring high-quality care across all our service lines."

The partnership signifies a strategic expansion for QAPIplus into new healthcare sectors, broadening its impact and supporting Andwell Health Partners in maintaining excellence and compliance across its diverse offerings.

About Andwell Health Partners

Andwell Health Partners is a leading healthcare organization based in Lewiston, ME, dedicated to providing exceptional care and innovative solutions to our patients. Our mission is to improve health outcomes and enhance the quality of life for the communities we serve.

About QAPIplus

QAPIplus, from Health Forum Plus is the only quality management software solution purpose-built for home health and hospice organizations that enables them to achieve their highest performance so they can make a real difference for their patients, payers, and care providers. QAPIplus streamlines workflows for QAPI, Infection Control, Emergency Management, and other critical quality programs by digitizing and automating critical workflows, thereby lowering the cost of compliance, minimizing burden on care teams, and empowering a higher level of quality and performance. Founded by a nurse and experienced QAPI consultant, the company also provides in-service training and human resource support. For more information, visit QAPIplus.com or email us at [email protected].

