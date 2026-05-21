Andy and Pete Smith of Impact Advisors Named Entrepreneurs Of The Year® 2026 Midwest Finalist by EY US

EY US Celebrates Ambitious Entrepreneurs Shaping the Future of Business
CHICAGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andy and Pete Smith, co-founders and managing partners of Impact Advisors, have been named as finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Midwest Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.
An independent panel of judges selected Andy and Pete Smith among 37 finalists from 30 companies based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value. Founded in 2007, Impact Advisors is a leading full-service healthcare management consulting firm. The firm offers a broad portfolio of services to help healthcare provider and payer organizations improve patient access, care quality, and operational performance through technology-enabled transformation.
"This recognition reflects how far Impact Advisors has evolved over the years to meet the changing needs of the healthcare industry. We've continued to expand our capabilities, deepen our expertise, and invest in innovative services that help our clients navigate complex transformation initiatives with confidence," stated Pete Smith, co-founder and managing partner of Impact Advisors.
"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by EY as finalists for Entrepreneur Of The Year. From the very beginning, we believed that if we built a people-first culture centered on trust, collaboration, and purpose, the business success would follow," shared Andy Smith, co-founder and managing partner. "We have team members who show up every day committed to making a difference for our clients and for each other."
Under their leadership, Impact Advisors has experienced significant expansion – growing to more than 1,700 employees, supporting over 600 healthcare clients nationwide, and achieving approximately $340 million in annual revenue. The firm has earned 35 Best in KLAS distinctions, reflecting sustained excellence in healthcare outcomes and delivery and consistently earned "Best Workplace" Awards from Modern Healthcare, Inc., Forbes, and Consulting Magazine.
Regional award winners will be announced on June 11 during a special celebration in Chicago and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The national judges will then consider the winners for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutive
years, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.
Media Contact
Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/
SOURCE Impact Advisors
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