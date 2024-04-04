Andy Fimbel Honored with Door Technician of the Year Award by the International Door Association

"Andy's dedication to his craft and his commitment to delivering outstanding service have made him a standout in our industry," said Jon Fimbel, General Manager of Fimbel Garage Doors in Merrimack, NH. Post this

"Andy's dedication to his craft and his commitment to delivering outstanding service have made him a standout in our industry," said Jon Fimbel, General Manager of Fimbel Garage Doors in Merrimack, NH. "His expertise in both residential and commercial installations and his passion for innovation and superior quality has truly elevated our company."

In addition to his role as Vice President and Lead Technician, Andy has undertaken various side projects and initiatives, including custom painting and staining jobs for customers, light construction projects, and finish trim work. His diverse skill set and willingness to go above and beyond have enabled Fimbel Garage Doors to expand its offerings and provide unparalleled service to its clients.

For more information about Fimbel Garage Doors, visit fimbel.com.

About Fimbel Garage Doors

Fimbel Garage Doors has provided high quality products and reliable services for commercial and residential installations. Fimbel streamlines the garage door selection process by offering a curated collection from leading wood and steel manufacturers. With showrooms in Merrimack and Brentwood featuring twenty full-size doors, the award-winning team of knowledgeable Fimbel professionals provide expert consultation and hands-on support to create your dream installation. They are committed to customer satisfaction and provide on-site maintenance and repairs by skilled technicians. With quick response times and 24-hour on-call service for emergencies, Fimbel Garage Doors delivers seamless garage door solutions designed to stand the test of time.

