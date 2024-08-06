Andy Gillis, Vice President and General Manager of Anderson & Vreeland, Inc., announces Michelle Garza as Director of Strategic Accounts.

Michelle's passion for nurturing success, cultivating relationships and drive to move projects forward while achieving operational excellence, make Garza the ideal choice for this role. Post this

In her new position, Garza will work towards strengthening relationships with A&V Account Managers and customers, strategizing to unearth new opportunities, and introducing innovative solutions, all while motivating teams to achieve their objectives. She will cultivate lasting relationships built on trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction, driving sales and fostering repeat business.

Andy Gillis, the Vice President and General Manager of A&V, highlighted her exceptional qualities, saying, "Michelle's passion for nurturing success, cultivating relationships and drive to move projects forward while achieving operational excellence, make Garza the ideal choice for this role."

Garza earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Diego State University and has a deep-seated passion for the industry, having been raised by a father who was a contributor to the newspaper industry since 1964. Residing in the San Diego area with her partner and three adult children, Michelle is an adventurous hiker and travel enthusiast, with a goal of exploring all 63 National Parks.

About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is a privately held company with over 60 years of experience in the flexographic printing industry. They are known for their innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. The company prides itself on identifying the most effective and advanced technologies in their portfolio and seamlessly integrating these solutions into their clients' business.

For more information about Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. and their products and services, please visit their website at [http://www.andvre.com __title__ http://www.andvre.com

Media Contact

Courtney Pazdra, Anderson & Vreeland, 2242531171, [email protected], www.andvre.com

Twitter

SOURCE Anderson & Vreeland