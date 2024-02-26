Andy Miller of Big Swift Kick has been named as a Leading Sales Consultant - 2024 on Selling Power's annual list of Leading Sales Consultants

Today, Big Swift Kick is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Leading Sales Consultant for 2024 by Selling Power.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales consulting is more important than ever. The economy has shifted significantly due to inflation, post-pandemic changes in the workforce and workplace composition, continuing worldwide unrest, and the emergence of new learning technologies, especially AI.
"The sales consulting industry had to significantly adjust in the last year," says Gschwandtner. "Each of the sales consultants included on this list pivoted with the changing business environment to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training both virtually, and in person. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals and decrease onboarding time in a highly challenging economy."
Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales consulting partner to help salespeople succeed under increasingly difficult selling environments. See the Selling Power Leading Consultants 2024 list here.
About Andy Miller
Andy Miller is CEO of Big Swift Kick, an international sales strategy and sales performance consulting firm that specializes in helping middle-market companies accelerate their sales performance. He has 30 years of experience and is responsible for helping companies generate $5.7 Billion in new business. He is a Vistage Top 50 Speaker, a Selling Power Magazine Top 10 Sales Consultant, and a senior consultant to 165 sales consultants around the world. He authored the international best-sellers "The Science Of Hiring Quota Busting Sales Teams" and "The Science Of Closing The Sale By Winning Relationships." Andy has been featured in Newsweek, CNN, and seven books on business growth and lectured at the Wharton School of Business, Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, and the University of Houston Bauer College of Business Sales Excellence Institute. https://bigswiftkick.com/
About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for CROs, sales managers, and salesVPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com
