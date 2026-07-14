Andy Rieger, President of J. Rieger & Co., Elected To National Board of American Craft Spirits Association

"It's an honor to serve on the ACSA Board at a pivotal time for independent distillers. Across the country, there are quality businesses working to build durable American brands, create jobs, buy from agricultural partners and compete the right way," shares Andy Rieger. Post this

Rieger's appointment comes at a critical time for the craft spirits industry, which is facing declining investment and mounting economic pressures. On June 29, 2026, ACSA supported the introduction of the Supporting Producers Through Incentives from Rural Ingredients and Tax Relief (SPIRIT) Act, bipartisan legislation led by Congressional Craft Spirits Caucus Co-Chair Representative Jeff Hurd (R-CO) and co-sponsored by Representative Jill Tokuda (D-HI). The bill would establish a Federal Excise Tax (FET) credit for qualifying small distillers that use domestically grown agricultural ingredients, supporting rural economies, American manufacturing and independent craft spirits producers while reinforcing the agricultural supply chain.

Rieger is the co-founder of J. Rieger & Co. and the sixth-generation descendant of Jacob Rieger, who founded the original Kansas City distillery in 1887. After a career in private equity and investment banking, Rieger returned to his hometown of Kansas City in 2014 to revive his family's historic pre-Prohibition whiskey brand alongside acclaimed bartender and hospitality entrepreneur Ryan Maybee. Rieger oversees the company's strategic vision, operations and continued growth, helping transform J. Rieger & Co. into one of America's most respected craft distilleries. Under his leadership, the company restored a landmark 1901 building in Kansas City's historic Electric Park district into a destination distillery while expanding the brand's reach across the United States and into international markets. Today, J. Rieger & Co. is recognized for award-winning spirits–including Rieger Kansas City Whiskey, Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Straight Rye Whiskey–that are helping to introduce Kansas City's rich distilling heritage to consumers around the world.

About J. Rieger & Co.

Founded by Jacob Rieger in 1887, Kansas City-based J. Rieger & Co. was once the largest mail order whiskey house in the country before Prohibition shut down operations. In 2014, Andy Rieger, the great-great-great grandson of Jacob Rieger, and renowned bartender, Ryan Maybee, relaunched the distillery as part of a new golden era in American spirits backed by industry legends and Master Distillers, Dave Pickerell and Tom Nichol. Today we deliver award-winning products, innovative cocktails, and memorable experiences to guests at our landmark facility in Kansas City's Electric Park District. From rare releases to everyday favorites, our range includes Rieger Kansas City Whiskey, Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, Monogram Solera Reserve, Midwestern Dry Gin and Caffè Amaro, proudly served across the country and around the world. J. Rieger & Co. has received numerous industry accolades including Robb Report Best Whiskeys of 2025 and Best American Whiskey at the ASCOT Awards. For more information, visit www.JRiegerCo.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Stout, J. Rieger & Co., 1 201-615-4186, [email protected], https://www.jriegerco.com/

SOURCE J. Rieger & Co.