Andy Smith and Pete Smith of Impact Advisors Named EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Midwest Award Winners

"We are grateful to EY for recognizing our entrepreneurial journey and the impact our team continues to make across the healthcare industry." - Pete Smith Post this

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from EY," said Andy Smith, co-founder and managing partner of Impact Advisors. "This award reflects the dedication, expertise, and passion of our entire team. Since founding Impact Advisors, our focus has been on building a people-first culture that empowers our consultants to help healthcare organizations navigate change and improve outcomes for the communities they serve."

Pete Smith, co-founder and managing partner of Impact Advisors, added, "As healthcare continues to evolve, we remain committed to expanding our capabilities, investing in innovation, and delivering measurable value for our clients. We are grateful to EY for recognizing our entrepreneurial journey and the impact our team continues to make across the healthcare industry."

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional winners were chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

As Midwest award winners, Andy Smith and Pete Smith will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business. The National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in May 2027.

Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutive years, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors