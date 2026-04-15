Andy Smith Named Crain's Chicago Business Notable Leader in Healthcare

Over the past five years, Smith has driven a 400% increase in the firm's growth while helping healthcare organizations improve patient access, care quality, and operational performance through technology-enabled transformation. Post this

Over the past five years, Smith has driven a 400% increase in the firm's growth while helping healthcare organizations improve patient access, care quality, and operational performance through technology-enabled transformation. His leadership has contributed to the firm earning 35 Best in KLAS distinctions, reflecting sustained excellence in healthcare outcomes and delivery.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Smith is deeply committed to advancing healthcare and community initiatives. He serves in leadership and advisory roles with organizations including the Harvard Kennedy School Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights, The Kennedy Forum Illinois, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, and Gateway Foundation.

Crain's Notable Leaders in Healthcare honors individuals who are expanding the business and technology of healthcare while also contributing to their communities and mentoring the next generation of leaders. Smith's recognition underscores his lasting impact on the industry and his commitment to driving meaningful change.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations, and technology experts collaborates to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 19 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors