Andy Woodruff Appointed Chair of The Open Commercial Media Ecosystem (OCME) Advisory Council

The Open Commercial Media Ecosystem (OCME) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Andy Woodruff as the Chair of its Industry Advisory Council. This council, composed of industry experts, is pivotal in driving ecosystem adoption and overseeing our governance model. OCME's blockchain-powered network ensures transparency and safeguards creative intellectual property.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andy Woodruff brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Currently serving as a Certified IT Project Manager at Alliant Energy, Andy is also the Chair of the Human Experience Working Group at the Trust over IP Foundation. There, he focuses on improving the usability of identity technologies and mitigating potential risks. With a background in blockchain technologies since 2017, Andy has developed smart contracts on Ethereum and worked as a product owner with Foundry Digital, the world's largest Bitcoin mining pool.

"OCME is at the forefront of revolutionizing content monetization," said Andy Woodruff. "As chair of the Industry Advisory Council, I'm excited to work with our team to ensure our governance model supports innovation while prioritizing creator rights and fair revenue distribution."

Tony Rose, CTO of OCME, commented, "Andy's appointment represents a significant step forward for OCME. His experience in both the technical and human aspects of blockchain systems will be invaluable as we refine our governance model and expand our platform's capabilities."

In his role as Chair, Andy will oversee adherence to the governance framework, ensure the council's cohesion, and drive progress. This governance framework outlines the rules and technical parameters that enable seamless ecosystem functionality.

Openness and Transparency

OCME stands at the forefront of content commercialization, empowering creators, curators, and industry members to unlock new revenue streams and drive innovation. Traditional content monetization often obscures revenue distribution, leaving creators with minimal compensation. OCME addresses this by leveraging transparent and open-by-default policies, utilizing cutting-edge technologies like decentralized identity and blockchain. Our platform ensures creators receive a fair share of revenue, with 60% of earnings going directly to them—significantly higher than industry standards.

Revolutionizing Content Creation and Distribution

OCME is pioneering the future of content creation and distribution. Our ecosystem is designed to support open economic systems, fostering transparency and trust for creators, innovators, and artists. With custom technology tailored to OCME's needs, we are committed to blending human creativity with advanced AI technology.

About OCME

The Open Commercial Media Ecosystem (OCME) is a groundbreaking platform that blends human creativity with AI technology. OCME is revolutionizing the digital media landscape by providing innovative tools that enable creators to effectively monetize their work. With over 80 members, OCME is poised to disrupt traditional streaming models.

Key features of OCME include:

Transparent compensation: 60% of the ecosystem's treasury is allocated directly to creators, setting a new standard for transparency in the industry.

AI-powered tools: Leveraging technology provided by Nexartis to serve the OCME community's needs.

Global creative network: Fostering collaboration and innovation among digital media creators.

Brand integration opportunities: Offering unique ways for brands to engage with the creative community.

OCME's blockchain-powered network, built on technology provided by Nexartis, ensures transparency and safeguards creative intellectual property. Since June 2024, creators have been receiving royalties through the platform, marking a significant milestone in OCME's mission to support and empower digital content creators.

As OCME approaches its Fall Channel launch, it continues to invite creators and brands to join this revolutionary ecosystem where human creativity meets cutting-edge technology.

For more information, please visit https://ocmeco.org or contact [email protected]

