Angel City Chorale Announces Festive, Joy-Filled, Interactive Concert Event "Bling on the Holidays!"

"This year's holiday concert is a celebration of coming together as a community and rediscovering the joy of the season," said Sue Fink, Artistic Director. "We're bringing new energy and sparkle to seasonal classics, and whether you're here for Christmas, Hanukkah, or simply the love of music, you'll leave feeling uplifted and happier than when you walked in. We encourage the audience to sing along, join the fun, and become part of the magic. Make Angel City Chorale your holiday tradition."

The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) will perform at the Bling on the Holidays! concert. The partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica (Mar Vista Gardens Branch), Boys & Girls Club of Venice, Grant Elementary School, Walgrove Elementary School, and Stanley Mosk Elementary School now brings music education to over 120 students through the After School Program and its Concert Choir Program.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 7th at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 8th at 3:00 PM at UCLA's Royce Hall, with the Sunday afternoon performance also being live streamed. Tickets are available starting at $25 plus fees; to purchase tickets and donate to Angel City Chorale's Bling on the Holidays!, please visit https://angelcitychorale.org or roycehall.org

Health and Safety Information

Masks Strongly Recommended. Royce Hall strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test before attending any event. If you have any questions, please call 310-267-4465 or email [email protected]

ABOUT ANGEL CITY CHORALE (ACC)

Now in its 31st year among the premier choral groups in Southern California, Angel City Chorale is proud to represent the spirit and diversity of Los Angeles in its membership, music, and outreach activities, thereby fulfilling its mission of "Building Community One Song at a Time." Celebrated Artistic Director Fink founded the Chorale at world-famous McCabe's Guitar Shop in 1993 with 18 singers – which has now grown to over 180 talented and dedicated singers, presenting a broad and eclectic repertoire including classical, gospel, jazz, pop and world music.

The chorale is best known for its performances on NBC's top-rated talent competition America's Got Talent (2018), making it all the way to the semi-finals. Hailed by Simon Cowell as "one of the best choirs we've ever had," the Chorale earned the coveted Golden Buzzer, touching nearly 20 million viewers with their rich sound and compelling message of unity and diversity. The video of Angel City Chorale's captivating performance of Toto's "Africa" has been viewed more than 80 million times by people around the world.

