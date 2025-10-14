Angel City Chorale Announces Interactive Concert Event "Blockbuster Holiday" Celebrating Movie Magic of the Holiday Season

Los Angeles' premier community choir returns to UCLA's Royce Hall on December 6th and 7th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angel City Chorale (ACC), the acclaimed Los Angeles community choir and Golden Buzzer sensation from America's Got Talent, proudly presents their new holiday concert extravaganza, "Blockbuster Holiday." Audiences can rediscover the extraordinary music from their favorite holiday films at this interactive, feel-good event. Performances take place at Royce Hall on Saturday, December 6th, at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 7th, at 3:00 PM. Sunday's performance will also be livestreamed for those not able to attend in person.

Accompanied by the ACC Orchestra, Artistic Director Sue Fink will lead the mega chorale, bringing songs from iconic holiday films to life. Favorites like Somewhere in My Memory from Home Alone; All I Want for Christmas Is You and Joni Mitchell's River from Love Actually; Spirit of the Season from The Polar Express; and When You Believe from The Prince of Egypt are performed alongside cinema classics like Happy Holiday, Silver Bells and White Christmas. Plus, the Latin rhythms of Feliz Navidad and Los Pastores de Belén, and world premiere of Make Me a Macabee, a Hanukkah story of faith and resistance, add fresh spirit to the program. This spectacular event promises to be a must-have ticket for audiences of all ages to kick off the holiday season.

"There's no better way to jumpstart the joy of the season than with music from Hollywood's best holiday films," said Sue Fink, Artistic Director. "This concert is your ticket to experience festive energy in community once again, surrounded by friends old and new. Dress up as your favorite holiday character or dazzle in red carpet couture for a truly fun premiere to the season."

The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) will also be featured, adding the magic of children's voices to "Blockbuster Holiday." In partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica (Mar Vista Gardens Branch) as well as with Grant, Walgrove and Kentwood Elementary Schools, ACC brings music education to students through the After School Program and its Concert Choir Program.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 6th at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 7th at 3:00 PM at UCLA's Royce Hall, with the Sunday afternoon performance also being live-streamed. Tickets for "Blockbuster Holiday" are available starting at $34; to purchase tickets or sign up for the livestream please visit https://angelcitychorale.org

Angel City Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To donate, visit https://angelcitychorale.org

About Angel City Chorale (ACC)

Now in its 32nd year among premier choral groups in Southern California, Angel City Chorale is proud to represent the spirit and diversity of Los Angeles in its membership, music, and outreach activities, fulfilling its mission of "Building Community One Song at a Time." Celebrated Artistic Director Fink founded the Chorale at world-famous McCabe's Guitar Shop in 1993 with 18 singers, which has now grown to over talented and dedicated singers, presenting a broad and eclectic repertoire that includes classical, gospel, jazz, pop, and world music. The chorale is best known for its performances on NBC's top-rated talent competition America's Got Talent (2018), making it all the way to the semi-finals. Hailed by Simon Cowell as "one of the best choirs we've ever had," the Chorale earned the coveted Golden Buzzer, touching nearly 20 million viewers with their rich sound and compelling message of unity and diversity. Angel City Chorale's captivating performance of Toto's "Africa" has been viewed online more than 80 million times by people around the world.

